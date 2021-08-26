Eye on KELOLAND: Lake Kampeska comes to life

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Big things are happening at Lake Kampeska in Watertown. A new marina and resort have been talked about for years, but the new multi-million dollar Stony Point is beginning to take shape.

Lake Kampeska is beautiful, surrounded by all sorts of lake cabins and homes.

But soon even more people will get to enjoy the lake life with the construction of Stony Point.

“It’s really changing the landscape,” developer Mike Lawrence said.

Mike Lawrence is the developer. He says when finished, Stony Point will be a year round destination for families.

“It’s a 46 unit condo; it has a swim up bar, pool, restaurant, fitness center and salon on sight,” Developer Mike Lawrence said.

There will also be a hotel, which they are still working to finalize.

“The hotel will have a convention center and bowling alley, mechanical bull, batting cages, it’s more of a family centered resort and bring people out of the area and smaller communities where they don’t have to drive three to four hours to take a little break,” Lawrence said.

Bob Drake, who is one of the owners, had a vision of what this place could look like and started working on plans about seven years ago.

“Mike and I took a trip down to Okoboji and visited some places down there and realized this lake is a developed lake with all the houses around it, but it will never really be an Okoboji but we can take a piece of it and put it on this lake and add to the quality of life here,” Drake said.

That includes this man made channel that’ll serve as a marina for 100 boats starting next spring.

“It’s about having access to the lake bringing people to Lake Kampeska making memories out here,” Lawrence said.

The owners and developers say this is just the beginning. They plan to add another 60 condos in the future.

While there was some push back by lake residents, who thought it might get too busy,

“I’m not worried about it I like the activity.”

Others like Gary Weckwerth, who’s had a place here since 2004, loves it.

“I didn’t understand why there wasn’t more development here,” Weckwerth said.

“There’s so much potential, it’s a beautiful lake there’s a lot of developed property here; good homes, it’s a fun lake and it’s close to a lot of things.”

Lawrence says with every nail and board, work is progressing and attitudes are changing.

“Now that people are seeing it, they’re really jumping on board, the lake is coming back it’s incredibly clear this year, we are excited about the progress and we’re hoping that’ll continue,” Lawrence said.

“Overall we’ve had great support from the city and as far as the residents and everybody, yeah it’s good,” Drake said.

16 of the first 46 condo units are already sold. Stony Point Marina should be open for boaters next spring.