Eye on KELOLAND: Kaffee Klatsch

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KELO) — Many businesses across the country are dealing with the pandemic the best they can.

For some that’s included shutting down completely or doing carry out orders. For a coffee shop in Newcastle, Wyoming — business continues to thrive thanks to drive-thru service.

Cyna Whitford is the owner of Kaffee Klatsch. The shop serves a wide variety of coffee concoctions and German food.

“Of course, TV doesn’t have smellology but if you could smell the pork that we’ve got going now, we’ve got pork on Thursdays,” Cyna said.

Cyna started her coffee business about 13 years ago. At one point, she averaged only 50 customers a month. Currently she’s averaging about 2,200.

It all started across the street.

The Kaffee Klatsch used to run on early hours, so that coal miners and truckers would have somewhere to get their warm cup of joe.

“It was at my first location for 6.5 years and things were going well, very fantastic, and because of needing to go into a new location I bought the building that we are presently in, moved across the street and was there for 5.5 years,” Cyna said.

There, Cyna nearly lost her shop, averaging only 50 customers a month. Until she moved one final time.

“Moved my building to my new forever property where we are presently, 3 years ago. So it was a good move, we continue to grow on a daily basis, monthly basis,” Cyna said.

Now, drive-thru hours run 5:30 in the morning to afternoon.

When the dining room was closed, the shop was strictly drive-thru service, but that didn’t stop loyal customers, including Julie Domina who’s been enjoying Kaffee Klatsch from the start.

“And here we are 13 years later,” Julie Domina said.

Domina says Cyna always perseveres.

“People know that she’s going to be here. People know that’s she’s going to adapt to what the community needs,” Domina said.

While Domina says she’s tried many different items on the menu, her favorite is a classic.

“I have always gotten the Carmel Macchiato from Cyna. And I have always been the guinea pig for a few flavors but I always go back to the Carmel Macchiato,” Domina said.

Katy Nelson has been an employee for about two years and loves the variety of customers.

“Some of them are local, we get some from out of state, out of the country. I love when people come from Germany,” Nelson said.

During the pandemic, Nelson says she’s grateful for the Kaffee Klatsch, even though service might look a little different.

“I think it works great. I think it’s better just to have the drive-thru, it keeps all the panic away and it helps people. And we’re pretty quick,” Nelson said.

“Because of not being able to have people inside because of it being a small location in here, we have just pursued the idea of just keeping it drive-up status so that people can just come to our window and it’s been very positive that way,” Cyna said.

While many businesses are facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyna says there is hope.

“The positive side of being able to serve the customers, especially during this COVID situation is being able to provide the curb service,” Cyna said.

The owner of the coffee shop says the name, ‘Kaffee Klatsch’ comes from the German culture. It means a place to gather where coffee is served.