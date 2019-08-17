Eye on KELOLAND: Ian’s incredible journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people like the game of golf, but most probably don’t enjoy it as much as the man you’re about to meet.

Ian Rinken is an avid golfer and he’s good. You’d never know it by looking at him now, but Ian Rinken is not only a golfer, he’s a fighter.

“I’ve been in remission since I was seven years old, so it’s been 17 years now,” Rinken said.

Rinken was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just three years old. He underwent chemo therapy treatments for over three years.

“During that time it was pretty rough on my family and I, I had older siblings who supported me, a rock solid mom and dad who supported me and they just held it together,” Rinken said.

But make no mistake about it, it wasn’t easy. Rinken says he got very weak at times and wasn’t able to do some of the same things other kids his age were doing, like golf.

For a few years, Rinken was doing incredible things on the golf course for others.

Each year he would host a golf tournament to raise money for his three favorite charities; Cure Kids Cancer, South Dakota Make-A-Wish and Camp Bring It On. It’s called Rinken Rounds Against Cancer.

“It’s been a really good way to reach kids who have been through what I’ve been through,” Rinken said.

His wife Sadie got a chance to participate in the golf tournament before they were married, in fact they were just dating.

“That was kind of fun, he got to find out how horrible of a golfer I am, so I definitely should just ride around on the cart from now on, so that’s what I do now,” Sadie said.

Sadie, who never got a chance to see Ian fight cancer, says watching her husband golf now is heartwarming.

“It’s been an eye opener, I think there’s a lot of times where people don’t realize the effects that can happen after people go through chemo and I can remember about nine months into our marriage Ian kind of opened up to me about certain side effects that were continuing to happen to him and that was really eye opening because I figured the side effects only happened while you were getting chemo,” Sadie said.

In the past few years, Sadie has learned a lot about Ian. Watching him host his golf tournament to help other kids fighting cancer means so much to her.

“It really was one of the reasons I fell in love with him, because his heart is so big and he just loves these kids so much and just wants to help out in any way he can,” Sadie said.

Not everyone is as good of golfer as Ian, but everyone can make a difference, by giving back.

“I’m very blessed to have gone through that because it’s opened doors for me to make an impact in the community later on,” Rinken said.

Ian has a message to any child fighting cancer right now — know that you have a lot of support and a lot of people who are on your side who will help you fight too.