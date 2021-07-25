Eye on KELOLAND: Hunt for Habitat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hunt for Habitat raffle got its start in 2019 as part of Governor Kristi Noem’s Second Century Initiative.

The raffle generates money to improve local habitat, while also providing a few lucky outdoorsmen with the hunt of a lifetime.

The Hunt for Habitat raffle offers South Dakotans and non-residents a shot at a truly unique experience.

“We’ve got some awesome hunting opportunities here in South Dakota and of that we have some really coveted tags. This Hunt for Habitat has two packages, an any deer, an any elk, and an any antelope license or we’ll have a Custer State Park trophy buffalo license as well,” South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Communications Manager Nick Harrington said.

Four winners are selected, but there’s only one trophy buffalo license. The hunt targets the oldest breeding bulls, which typically tip the scale at 2,000 pounds. Harrington calls the top prize a guided hunt with Custer State Park staff.

“You’re not only out experiencing the park in a completely different way and harvesting a beautiful animal in the process, but you also get that one-on-one time staff too. I’m sure those hunters, at least if I was the lucky winner, I’d be asking questions galore and I think that makes them have a great time overall,” Harrington said.

All four winners have two years to use the license.

“If they want to scout this year, we want to make sure they have adequate time to prepare, get their scouting in, get all their trips planned, put in their vacation, anything like that. If they want to hunt this year, more power to you,” Harrington said.

The number of Hunt for Habitat raffle tickets sold has doubled since 2019, with $329,000 in sales this year and more than $1,000,000 total.

“We see new participants every year, we see folks come back and purchase more raffle tickets, and even this year we gave them the option to purchase tickets as a gift. We saw 550 entries this year gifted. A lot of them said Merry Christmas, Happy Birthday. We had quite a few in that December time frame, which is when we opened it specifically focused to get these as gifts,” Harrington said.

The 2020 raffle helped improve habitat in 18 counties and 27 game production areas covering more than 6,500 acres across the state.

“Grassland restorations, woody habitat programs, pollinator plots, this money is put to work across the state. Literally everyone that hunts and enjoys the habitat and wildlife we have in South Dakota benefits from this raffle,” Harrington said.

“This provides that additional opportunity to really enhance those areas that we maybe wouldn’t have been able to do initially with our current funding,” Regional Habitat Program Manager Ryan Wendinger said.

Ryan Wendinger is a regional habitat program manager. He says the grassland restoration projects weed out non-productive grasses. Pollinator plots put a focus on flowering plants, which attract bugs, ideal for pheasant chicks.

“First hatched out and real young that’s all they feed on is insects. They’re very valuable for pheasants when they’re in their young stages, but they’re also beneficial for other species like monarch butterflies and other non-game species,” Wendinger said.

The woody habitat program provides wildlife protection against the elements with eight rows of native tree species.

“Commonly include things like wild plum, lilacs, chokecherries, things that bear fruit that are very beneficial for wildlife uses and then those shelter belts also provide really good winter cover during our harsh winters here in South Dakota,” Wendinger said.

Wendinger says the combination of these habitat improvements will allow wildlife to thrive in South Dakota.

“Nesting cover, brooding cover for young pheasant chicks, even non-game species like our song birds and things like that, bedding areas for fawns, young deer, and just overall cover for them to live in and have a safe space to reproduce and live,” Wendinger said.

Thanks in part to $10 and $20 raffle tickets.

“We have this additional money. We can do projects that maybe we couldn’t have done before and we can just take these lands to that next step. It’s truly all of South Dakota that benefits, it really is,” Harrington said.

Ticket sales for the 2021 Hunt for Habitat raffle ended last Monday. Organizers announced the four winners on Thursday.

The Custer State Park Trophy Buffalo license goes to Tim Lindholm of Rapid City, South Dakota.

The three “triple tag” winners are Joel Kemnitz of Wolsey, South Dakota, Jeff Wagner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Alex Dohman of Bismarck, North Dakota.