Eye on KELOLAND: Heard it through The Grapevine

‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’, remember that song recorded by Marvin Gaye in 1968? It’s a catchy little tune. But as you’re about to see in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND that song title takes on a whole new meaning at one local retirement center.

When the pandemic hit last year, it was heartbreaking.

A lot of nursing homes and retirement centers locked down to keep residents safe, including Touchmark at All Saints.

No visitors, no gatherings, no personal contact with each other.

“We’d meet in the dining room for dinner or in the bistro for coffee and we’d always say did you hear about that or what happened to somebody or are you going here or what are we doing next? Well once the covid came we had no way to find all those things out,” All Saints resident Josephine Spencer said.

Enter the Grapevine; All Saints’ very first newspaper, the brainchild of Josephine Spencer.

“Well when we started it, I had no idea absolutely none,” Spencer said.

Including what to name it.

“Because we’d always say ‘we heard it through the grapevine,’ and so that’s what it ended up and that’s why it started,” Spencer said.

Because she had no experience in publishing a newspaper, Josephine quickly enlisted the help of a few others, like Judy Harrington.

“Every person has a story most of them will deny it,” Harrington said.

Harrington has a degree in journalism and has written for some well known newspapers in the region.

“Lincoln Journal, Omaha World Herald, Albany Knickerbocker News,” Harrington said.

The Grapevine, which first started out with only three pages, has now grown to about a dozen, filled with interesting articles on everything from the history of All Saints and its neighborhood to some of its residents who got married here way back when.

“This woman graduated from All Saints school, and came back here and lived here,” Harrington said.

But by far, they say, the most popular section of the Grapevine is this one.

“I said I could write about the birthdays,” Karolyn Anderson said.

Karolyn Anderson, admittedly isn’t much of a writer either but she’s a talker and began reaching out to each and every resident, not in person, but rather by phone, so she could interview them and write an article about their life.

“Because previous to that we always had a birthday celebration every month for everyone’s birthday, so I thought we could write about each individual person and identify their birthday tell something about them at least we are acknowledging them and their day,” Anderson said.

Anderson says it was a lot of fun, but she quickly found out what it’s like to be a journalist, because as we sometimes run into, she’d make phone call after phone call; sometimes they’d answer, sometimes they wouldn’t.

She says it eventually got better.

“Finally after enough issues some people were well prepared with what they were going to tell me about their life’s history,” Anderson said.

The birthday section has become a big part of the Grapevine.

Not only for the personal stories, but because it allowed for human interaction, even though it was just over the phone.

“Invariably at the end of every conversation by phone, they were always phone calls, they would say thank you for calling it’s been so nice talking with you,” Anderson said.

The Grapevine is printed once a month and now it has 180 subscriptions and some of those are out of state.

Residents say The Grapevine gives them something to look forward to each month.

“Many people have said it does, and one man who is moving away to Virginia to live with his daughter he said, you know I’m going to miss The Grapevine, so I said ‘would you like a subscription to it,’ and he said sure,” Spencer said.

Recently this community began getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date 98% of them have received both doses.

So now they’re able to meet and sit down and visit in person once again.

But it’s not the end of The Grapevine.

For now they’re going to keep interviewing, writing, and publishing the internal newspaper, because as they found out words and information mean everything, even if you heard through the grapevine.

“Somebody said, this is my favorite thing to read, that I get,” Spencer said.

Anderson says she’s conducted over 100 interviews for the birthday section.