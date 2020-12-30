Eye on KELOLAND: Healing and sending hope through a book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We all face obstacles at one time or another and some are harder to overcome than others. One Huron man knows that all too well.

When Ronald Weidner was in high school he had this motto under his senior picture:

“I want to live fast, love hard, die young and leave a beautiful memory,” Weidner said.

It seemed new challenges waited for him around every corner — including from before he was even born.

“I’ve had a very unusual life, filled with a lot of, what I call, speed bumps, road blocks in life, starting out with a tragic start with the loss of my dad,” Weidner said.

71 days before Weidner was born, his father was struck by lightning and died. From there, his family struggled with poverty as his mother tried to create a stable life for him and his siblings.

Adulthood didn’t seem to give him a break, either.

“Then as we got married, we had lots and lots of health issues, both myself and my wife. So, I’ve accumulated 37 surgeries and my wife has been suffering with the aftermath of her radical mastoidectomy, which was cancerous and so she’s been suffering for 29 years now,” Weidner said.

As he looks back on his life, Weidner has a new goal — to be a ‘candlelighter’ for those around him.

“I want to be what others were to me at a time when I didn’t realize it. They struck a cord in my life, planted a seed you might say. So that’s what I try to do,” Weidner said.

Weidner’s grandson, Andrew Ulvestad, says his grandpa has always cared for others.

“The things he finds the most passion and the most joy in is being selfless and giving. Whether that’s going to the grocery store and paying for the people behind him or in front of him or paying for somebody’s gas or donating to a certain charity, or whatever it may be, he’s very selfless,” Ulvestad said.

Now Weidner is hoping to help and encourage others through the words in his book called ‘A Room Full of Tears I Never Cried: My Story 4 God’s Glory.’

“The Holy Spirit spoke to me. It wasn’t audible, but it was in my spirit. Very emphatically said, ‘I didn’t allow you,’ and I remember those words specifically because, ‘I didn’t allow you to experience all that you have in life for you to waste it. You are to share that.’ So, from that point on, I made the commitment that I needed to write the story,” Weidner said.

Through a five-year writing process, Weidner found new forms of connection to people, like his mother.

“I never really put myself in her shoes and told her how grateful I am for what she did and all that she had to do,” Weidner said.

He also found healing.

“I guess it’s a real revelation and opening of who I am. To tell people who I really am and what I felt and what I thought and the life I lived. It’s a little scary, when you’re doing that, and you talk about your life and your failures and your grades and jobs that I wasn’t successful in. But it was necessary to share that, I think, for my own healing,” Weidner said.

“Grandpa Ron is writing to tell his story. To tell, not as a, you know, look what I went through, look at the trials I’ve gone through or whatever, that’s not the purpose,” Ulvestad said.

At the end of each chapter, Weidner asks the question ‘Where was God’ in an effort to understand the lesson behind each hardship.

“I began to see where He was and what He was doing and how other people played a part in each one of those incidents in my life.”

A reminder that through each dark tunnel along the road, there can be a light on the other side.

Even though we have speed bumps or difficulties, we have surgeries, we have tragedies, we have trials, that God is there through us, in us and through us working His plan,” Weidner said.

Hope spreads, too.

“I want people to read the book and to get some hope from it all. That whatever their situation is, there is hope,” Weidner said.