Eye On KELOLAND: Grocery growing pains

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Eating healthier is a new year’s priority for many people. If that tops your list of resolutions, you may want to check out the selection at Co-op Natural Foods.

The Sioux Falls business specializes in selling locally-grown and organic products. But the trend to buy local is leading to a space crunch for the store.

Jane Thomas is a regular customer of Co-op Natural Foods. She shops here three to four times a week.

“Because of the food. I always get my lunch over at the counter there and then I buy other things here too, it’s really easy and convenient and I love it,” Thomas said.

The co-op has gained a loyal customer following due to people’s growing appetite for produce fresh from the garden.

“Folks that really care about where their food is sourced and where their dollars are going within that local economy are starting to flock to businesses like ours because they know those dollars are going to stay locally,” Co-op Natural Foods General Manager Patrick Sayler said.

But with that increase in customers and sales, comes a strain on space within the store.

“We’re stacking cases on top of shelves, we’re putting back stock on top of back stock all the way up to the ceiling,” Sayler said.

A 2014 fire at the co-op’s original location on Duluth Avenue forced the grocery to move into a new location, a former video movie-rental store.

“We very quickly moved over here, thinking it would be a temporary move. But all the signs pointed to us sticking around here,” Sayler said.

This one-time temporary building offered an ideal layout for the store, and its location at 18th and Minnesota provides easy access for customers. So instead of seeking a new building, Co-op Natural Foods will double the size of its current building. That will involve a lot of remodeling and rearranging inside the store.

“The only thing that’s not moving is the entry. We’re going to move the checkouts going this way. And the new deli kitchen will go in the far end,” Koch Hazard architect Keith Thompson said.

With the expansion, customers will be able to sit down to eat at the deli.

“We did a number of customer surveys of our member-owners in the cooperative and the number-one thing that folks wanted was indoor seating for that deli,” Sayler said.

The expansion will also include more checkouts and wider aisles to avoid any customer bottlenecks. Shoppers are looking forward to the expansion. Some even see a future business opportunity for themselves.

“I’m really excited about that because they’ll have a restaurant. I’ve actually thought about even working there part-time,” Thomas said.

The co-op is looking at hiring around two dozen new workers once the project is complete.

Larger chains are jumping onto the eating-healthy bandwagon. And that means increased competition for the co-op. But members are confident sales will keep growing right along with its building expansion.

“You know when Targets and Walmarts and the large conventional grocers are bringing in organics that it’s starting to be a topic. Whereas historically speaking, co-ops, small grocery stores like what we are, were the only place a lot of time where you could get these types of products,” Co-op Board President Alex Halbach said.

So far, the co-op has raised $800,000 among its 1,500 members to help pay for part of the $3-million expansion. Co-op leaders are confident of reaching their fundraising goal so construction can start this summer.

The co-op will be able to take over the entire building later this year when the next-door Davis Independent OBGYN Clinic moves to a new location. The co-op says they’ll also be able to expand their delivery and catering services with the expansion.