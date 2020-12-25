Eye on KELOLAND: Gordon’s gift of 100 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month we introduced you to WWII veteran Gordon Carlson. He turned 100 years old over the weekend.

From serving in the war, to living through a global pandemic, he’s seen a lot in his time, but he’s never lost focus of what’s most important to him: his family.

Every year, Gordon Carlson and his family come together to celebrate his birthday, but this one is much different than ones that have come before.

“I was on Zoom with about thirty of my relatives perhaps,” Carlson said.

Celebrating in a pandemic isn’t the reason; It’s because this year Gordon turned 100 years old. If you were to ask Carlson about how he feels about reaching this milestone, he sees it as a gift.

“It’s been given to me,” Carlson said.

His daughter, Eileene Scaringi organized this virtual gathering.

“We had a couple practice calls, and we split it up to a couple of different calls so we wouldn’t have too many people on at once,” Scaringi said.

“A year ago, we had an open house here, and I just love open houses where people come and go and you can visit with them, but Zoom was almost second best,” Carlson said.

“I really had a fun time watching him interact with all his family,” Scaringi said.

They spent the afternoon laughing and sharing stories.

“He told us about the disastrous first date that he took my mom on,” Scaringi said.

“How I got stuck in the mud on the first date I had with her,” Carlson said.

Max Hofer: You got stuck in the mud?

“Yes. We had to walk onto the highway and a farmer came along with an old rattletrap truck, and, so, he picked up me and my date and we went back into town,” Carlson said.

He and his wife Elanor ended up sticking together for 69 years and five days before she passed.

“I called her a couple days later and I got another date with her,” Carlson said.

They had six kids together – including Scaringi who is the youngest. He has 8 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.

For most of his adult life he was a carpenter; constantly working to put food on the table for his family.

“He always has insight and good suggestions– even for my husband and I for anything we’ve done around the house. He’s come up and done things for us back when he was able to do his carpentry, and that was probably 8 years ago when he was still helping us out with the house,” Scaringi said.

He also served in World War II where he was a telephone man; whose task was bridging communication between soldiers on the front lines and officers handling ammunition. Today, Carlson has been living at the Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek Lodge. He’s been there for five years, but just because he’s retired, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“He never stops working. He never gets bored,” Scaringi said.

He spends most of his days tending to his raised garden beds that were built by his daughter and son-in-law.

“I grew some vegetables and I gave them to the cooks to take home. I wanted to stay on the good side of the cooks,” Carlson said.

And the good side of his fellow residents. After the birthday zoom calls, Carlson’s celebration didn’t end.

“Then, I went down to the dining room and there was 20 of my resident friends waiting for me and they sang happy birthday, and my daughter brought me a birthday cake so we had cake and conversation,” Carlson said

And conversation is something he and his family hold near and dear to their hearts.

“He didn’t have a lot of down-time to spend with us so it’s been a real blessing as he’s gotten older that I’ve had the time to, yes, sit and talk with him,” Scaringi said.

While Gordon has seen many things change over the course of the century, one thing that hasn’t is his ‘glass-half-full’ attitude.

“Just because he’s always focused on what he can do,” Scaringi said.

“My father died of certain aliments, and I have been cured of those same aliments. I’ve lived a pretty clean life and the medical profession, with the Lord’s permission, has kept me going,” Carlson said.

He says the two gifts he cherishes most are his strong Christian faith that he got when he was 10, and the love he shared with his wife.

When asked about what he wants to do for his next birthday, he had this to say:

“Well, I don’t know if I’ll be here a year from now – I won’t either. I’ll just take it day by day and enjoy the residence that we have here,” Carlson said.

“It’s wonderful to have him as a father,” Scaringi said.

Carlson says he hopes to take the coronavirus vaccine sometime in the next 10 days. Once he does, he says the first thing he wants to do is buy some flowers for his garden.