Eye on KELOLAND: Good news call of the day

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Everybody loves hearing good news and one local school district is using that idea to have an impact on students and families.

It’s called the “Good News Call of the Day” program and it all started at Liberty Elementary in Harrisburg.

Almost every school day, Liberty Principal Aaron Weaver gets out of his office and hits the halls to find a student in need of some special attention.

“I try to make sure that kids know that I’m not the heavy hand here. I’m one person to help you be successful,” Weaver said.

Still, getting called out of class by the principal can be a shocking thing for a kid.

“Say Thomas, can I borrow you for a couple of minutes? What’s up man? How are you doing?”

Fifth grader Thomas Osman has been caught exhibiting a behavior. His teacher noticed and told the principal. But it’s nothing bad. Instead, it’s good. Osman went out of his way to help a new student.

“He said you were super welcoming to him. You’re somebody who made his day and made him feel welcome at Liberty. Isn’t that cool?” Weaver said.

After a long walk to the principal’s office. Weaver dials up Osman’s parents.

Beaming with pride, Osman poses for a selfie after.

Aaron Weaver: All right, silly? OK. You did normal and I did silly.

A silly moment of connection between principal and student with serious benefits.

“It feels good. It feels fantastic,” Osman said.

Osman, who admits he’s been in the principal’s office before for different reasons.

Matt Holsen: Is that normally a scary place?

Thomas Osman: Sometimes… (big smile)

Is all smiles knowing what will happen when his mom hears the congratulatory voicemail.

“She’ll probably be happy with me and give me lots of kisses and hugs,” Osman said.

“More than anything, it gives kids a sense of pride and it gives parents the same sense of pride as well,” Weaver said.

The program is known as the “Good News Call of the Day.” Weaver borrowed the idea from a principal in Minnesota. It’s now being used in some way in all of Harrisburg’s elementary schools.

“We have an awesome community. Our parents are doing a great job and sometimes they just need to know that and be affirmed that hey, you’ve got a good kid. They’re doing amazing things. They show well in public. All those things that we want as parents for our own kids,” Weaver said.

The positive doesn’t stop with the Good News Call of the Day. There are also these “pawsitive” notes. It’s all in an effort to connect with students. Research shows, that makes a difference.

It’s especially important with Harrisburg welcoming a lot of new students every year.

“Even though we’re growing and we know it’s getting bigger. There’s a lot of research to support the idea that if kids can come to school and have at least one meaningful connection with an adult. More often than not that’s going to be the classroom teacher but it doesn’t have to be,” Weaver said.

Weaver says that connection, whether it’s with the principal, a teacher or the cleaning crew, leads to increased success in school and at home.

“Their chances of being invested in school, invested in their work here, it makes a big difference,” Weaver said.

Weaver has made more than 250 “Good News” calls over the past three years. The families also receive encouragement through pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook.

Sometimes, students aren’t the only ones being honored. Former Harrisburg Superintendent Jim Holbeck took over Weaver’s office this past spring to give the principal’s parents a ring.

“I have to call you about your child. We’ve got some good news that your baby did here in Harrisburg, South Dakota. This is a Good News Call that Liberty does when students do quite well so we thought it’d be good that we did the same when the principal did well,” Holbeck said.

Weaver was named the Rookie Principal of the Year in South Dakota. But he doesn’t like getting recognition. He also isn’t a fan of the mainstream perception of principals.

“There’s this version of what a principal looks like thanks to Disney,” Weaver said.

That they’re only here to punish instead of promote. He’s turning the position into a bright spot within these walls.

“When the principal takes time to call someone, that’s a big deal to mom and dad. That’s a big deal to kids. It’s just a bigger deal when it comes from my position. I’m just a Joe Schmo. I’m not that special but when I get a chance to share something special with families about their kids, for whatever reason, it’s made a difference. It just gives kids a little positive momentum moving forward,” Weaver said.

Keeping an eye out for the good and picking up a phone to spread the word about students like Osman.

“Helping others and sharing is caring. It’s lovely to help,” Osman said.

Weaver says the program boosts the school’s culture because teachers and staff are constantly focusing on the positive parts of a student instead of getting stuck in the negative.