SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As 2023 nears its end, so does the career of a long-time employee of the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank is a joint effort between Sanford and Avera, supplying blood products to three dozen hospitals within 150 miles of Sioux Falls.

The nonprofit got its start in 1976. A few years later, Pam Sandro took a job at what was then Sioux Valley Hospital.

“I worked a short time as a phlebotomist going around to the patients’ rooms drawing blood,” Sandro said.

Pam, who still considers herself a Valley Girl, was then approached by the Lab Director about working in the Donor Room. She jumped at the opportunity.

“That was considered an upgrade, not having to come in at 5:00 in the morning, do rounds, wake people up from sleeping, drawing their blood when they’re not feeling well,” Sandro said.

The Donor Room proved to be a perfect fit.

“Being a people person is very important in this job,” Sandro said.

A graduate of the former Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, Sandro has now been putting blood donors at ease for 44 years.

“It makes the donors comfortable when they come in and see a familiar face. That’s why we like to keep our staff around for a long time,” Sandro said.

“To work 44 years at a job is just not heard of any more. She’s been a great mentor for me for the last 25 years, teaching me my whole job, making me the person I am today,” Lead Blood Bank Assistant DeeAnn Liesinger said.

DeeAnn Liesinger considers Sandro a friend, but their days working side by side are numbered. Pam plans to retire in February.

“Family means everything to Pam, so for her to be able to spend time with her family, her husband, her grandkids, I mean I’m so excited for her,” Liesinger said.

Sandro has three grandchildren who will soon help fill her days.

“I always wanted to be that grandma that spends time with my grandchildren, able to go maybe watch them when they’re sick, go to programs, get on the floor and play with them (laughs),” Sandro said.

It’s those decades on her feet that nudged Pam toward retirement.

“I can tell it’s time, especially when I’m on the Bloodmobile, by the end of the day I’m tired,” Sandro said.

“She’s definitely put in her time and collected thousands and thousands of units of blood,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

Ken Versteeg is Executive Director of Community Blood Bank.

“We’re really sad here at Community Blood Bank because we’re losing somebody with so much experience and so much knowledge,” Versteeg said.

Ken says Pam is always willing to share that knowledge.

“A lot of individuals come through here and they need training, and they need a resource to pull from, they need somebody to understand what is important in making donors come back again, in repeat business so to speak, and she has that,” Versteeg said.

In retirement, Sandro will remain a regular in the Donor Room. She’s given 13 gallons of blood over the years, an experience she uses to reassure donors.

“If we don’t do our job well, we’re not going to get those donors to keep coming back so that we have enough blood,” Sandro said.

Her skills will be missed…

“She’s able to relate to our donor base, connect with them personally, and then we see them coming back again and again, that repeat donor base they look for her when they come back to the donor room,” Versteeg said.

…and so will she.

“Just not having her here every day to talk to, kind of be my mother figure,” Liesinger said.

As for what Pam will miss most… it’s the people.

“That’s the fun part about it, they get to know you, you get to know them, so when some of the older donors come in you ask about their families, they ask about your family, you get to have a connection,” Sandro said.

Pam’s final day with the Community Blood Bank is February 19th.

Click HERE if you’d like to donate blood.