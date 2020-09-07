Eye on KELOLAND: Flu season plus COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, as the weather cools down and fall approaches, so does the flu.

The cold and flu season comes around every year during fall and winter months.

“Flu season is always kind of an unknown as far as how bad is it going to be, are we going to get a different strain and how well does the vaccine match to what we’re going to see as far as the influenza strains that are out there,” Avera family medicine physician Chad Thury said.

“Flu is important every year, obviously. Last year, the CDC numbers for flu were 35 million cases of influenza with 500,000 hospitalizations and 34,000 deaths,” pharmacist Sara Hicks said.

But this year, there’s another illness that could make things more challenging.

“I think the big concern that we have in health care is you’re going to have this surge or increase of incidents of flu and still have to battle what we anticipate is going to be pretty high incidents of COVID,” Thury said.

When you compare the symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza, there are six similar ones listed on the CDC website: Fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches.

“As clinicians, it’s going to be difficult sometimes to differentiate between is this COVID, is it influenza and we know that there are going to be people that are going to potentially have both viruses at the same time,” Thury said.

The two viruses also spread in a similar way — by droplets in the air.

“So all those things that we’ve been preaching for the last six months to mitigate the spread of COVID are going to apply for influenza. So, wearing masks, regular hand washing or hand sanitizers, social distancing, not going to large gatherings. All that stuff still applies,” Thury said.

Thury says these similarities will lead to clinicians having to test more patients just to determine which illness they have.

“Much like any other cold and flu season that we’ve had before, incidents of people getting sick is going to increase as we spend more time inside during the colder months,” Thury said.

One big difference between COVID-19 and influenza, though, is that one of them has a vaccine.

“Whatever we can do to decrease that risk and decrease that surge, I guess, for influenza, the better we’re going to be. So, the one thing that we have right now to prevent influenza is the influenza vaccine. We know, on average, that does decrease the possibility of getting influenza by 40 to 60 percent, so you know you could cut your risk in half of getting influenza by just getting the vaccine,” Thury said.

Hicks, a pharmacist with Lewis Drug, says you should get your flu shot now or within the next couple of months.

“Since COVID is still here and circulating and the flu will soon start to circulate that both viruses, you know, will be circulating and we want to make sure we can protect ourselves the best that we can. So, by getting the flu shot for influenza, you’re going to help protect yourself and your family members from hopefully getting a respiratory illness,” Hicks said.

Hicks says this year Lewis Drug is hosting a drive-up flu shot clinic so you can get vaccinated while staying socially distant.

“I want everyone to be aware. It’s a good thing to come out and get it. We’re hoping that having something curbside, outside will help people that maybe aren’t out in the public right now or trying to social distance as much as possible to get that immunization,” Hicks said.

Hicks and Thury both say we could each do our part in slowing the spread of both influenza and COVID by wearing face coverings, staying socially distanced and practicing good hand hygiene.

“We just got to do that to keep our kids in school, keep our employers working, keep our health care providers safe,” Thury said.

The seven Sioux Falls Lewis Drug locations and the Brandon location are hosting their curbside flu shot clinic on September 16th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

