Eye on KELOLAND: Feeding a need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Life has been turned upside down since concerns over the Coronavirus came into the picture. But even as the pandemic shuts down businesses and slows down communities, hunger isn’t taking a break.

Kai Schroeder is making sure families in KELOLAND will be receiving fresh produce.

The 12-year-old volunteer and her family are tying bags at Feeding South Dakota.

“I like to help people and just because everyone in the neighborhood needs help and I want to do it,” Volunteer Kai Schroeder said.

Volunteer groups are smaller these days at Feeding South Dakota.

CEO Matt Gassen says that’s just one of the changes the organization has put in place to protect against COVID-19.

“It’s really everything from how we’re distributing food on a day-to-day basis to the interaction we’re having with our volunteers,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

Feeding South Dakota has temporarily closed its pantries in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, but the organization is using the time to do some cleaning and inventory and repair work.

Even though people can’t browse the pantry shelves right now, Feeding South Dakota is still getting food into the hands of those who need it.

“Really, you know, the only food distribution we’re doing is through emergency food boxes, drive-by style,” Gassen said.

Cars could be seen lined up at a recent distribution in Sioux Falls.

Jaren McBride came to the distribution to receive a box of food.

“It helps a lot of families and I’m really thankful and I’m really thankful for that. It helps keep food on the table with what’s going on,” Jared McBride said.

Food is still being delivered to towns all over the state as well.

“We’re taking the emergency food boxes to a community and distributing them right off the back of our truck with community volunteers and in other cases we’re taking product to a community organization and and dropping them off and they’re taking those products and distributing them out for us,” Gassen said.

And the COVID-19 crisis has increased the demand.

“How long the demand is going to last; how long the whole Coronavirus crisis is going to last is the ultimate question for all of us,” Gassen said.

But even with all the unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 fight, Gassen is certain of one thing.

The only option is to continue the mission.

“We have to be here. I’d like to say, ‘Well, we’re not that important,’ and I could send everyone home and everyone could be safe, but we can’t. We’ve got to do this work,” Gassen said.

Perhaps that’s why volunteers like Kia keep coming back.

“I feel like everybody needs a little bit more help,” Schroeder said.

You can help Feeding South Dakota by making a monetary donation or becoming a volunteer.

If you want to know about food distributions happening in your area or other ways to get food, click here.