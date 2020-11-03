Eye on KELOLAND: Facing the grief of a stillbirth or miscarriage

A birth can be one of the happiest moments of a parent’s life, but heartbreaking complications can happen. After a miscarriage or stillbirth, families face grief.

“I think so many women describe just that achiness of empty arms, especially when you leave a hospital without your child,” Megan Bartel of Sioux Falls said. “So the comfort of having something to kind of hold on to, I mean there were many nights in Briar’s nursery that I just rocked that bear and cried because I just, I would have been up with him.”

It’s not just any teddy bear. It’s much heavier: six pounds, nine ounces. Megan and Jeremy Bartel’s son Briar was stillborn in February 2015.

“I was at work, and we didn’t know he was a boy, and so I just didn’t feel the baby move,” Megan Bartel said. “So I called my husband worried, just saying I don’t remember the last time I felt the baby move, and so I went and got a powdered donut and a Sprite just to get some sugar in my system, and I just couldn’t get the baby to move.”

The worst had happened.

“It was literally my worst nightmare that came true,” Megan Bartel said. “I think pregnancy has always been kind of like an anxiety state for me, just with it never really being super easy and so actually having it where we were so close.”

Briar weighed six pounds, nine ounces.

“It’s, I mean, just a hurt that’s so deep in your soul that you can’t even explain,” Megan Bartel said. “I mean, being so excited to bring your child into the world.”

Before Megan and Jeremy had their daughter Rilynn, they had two miscarriages. They had another after their son Bennett was born.

“I think one of the biggest things that I get asked a lot is like how many children do you have, and how old are they?” Megan Bartel said. “So, I’ve kind of had to perfect my answer over the years.”

To help other women who struggle with the same kind of loss, Megan has helped raise money for a bassinet called a cuddle cot.

“The cuddle cot can extend people’s physical time with their child, where it just kind of slows down the natural processes, so then people can, I mean really that’s the only physical time you’ll ever have,” Megan Bartel said.

“The gift of time is really what it’s giving them,” said Sarah Christie, bereavement coordinator for the women’s and children’s division at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. “These families have planned during their pregnancy for years and years to come, and they only have a few moments to truly make as many memories as they can. For them, it’s maybe watching a special TV show or movie or listening to a song, reading them a book, taking pictures and saying prayers and allowing other family members to truly get a chance to meet them.”

In addition to a cuddle cot, Avera also offers something called an angel gown: a wedding gown transformed into a gown for a stillborn or miscarried child.

“I have people that call me at home and say, ‘Somebody told somebody that you do this, and I have a wedding gown, could I bring it over,’ or ‘Could I meet you somewhere,'” Jeanne Hess of Brookings said. “So they show up from everywhere.”

Hess makes the gowns.

“I think it can really help the family with their grief when you acknowledge that this little child is a member of their family and it was here,” Hess said.

If you have a wedding dress that you would like to send to Hess, KELOLAND’S Dan Santella can help you get it to her; you can email Dan at dsantella@keloland.com.

“I just love doing this, I can’t help but do it,” Hess said. “It’s something I really do feel drawn to, and I just do hope that it gives comfort to the families, and every gown that I make I do say a little prayer for the child that’s going to wear it and also for their family.”

Jerry VanderLee, Avera Health chaplaincy manager, says the cuddle cot and angel gowns give families “dignity.”

“We want to respect people in their grief, in their process regardless of their faith tradition or where they’re at, and so these things help facilitate an atmosphere of respect and dignity in a time of loss,” VanderLee said.

It’s not always easy to talk about miscarriage or stillbirth, but maybe less important than the exact words are someone’s presence.

“Don’t be worried about the perfect thing to say to somebody, just be there, show up, don’t say, ‘Well if you need anything, let me know,'” Megan Bartel said. “They’re not going to let you know. So show up, bring a meal, buy a coffee, remember an anniversary.”

Grief can be heavy, and its weight continues.

“I think a lot of people think that grief is just this journey that someday ends, and it doesn’t,” Megan Bartel said. “It changes, but I think in going through anything difficult, you’ll find little moments of peace.”