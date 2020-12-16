Eye on KELOLAND: Faces behind the numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 1,261 people have passed away in South Dakota because of COVID-19. Each person was a loved one now gone because of the pandemic. We want to bring you their stories.

Kelcy Schaunaman describes her grandma as the quintessential South Dakotan farmer’s wife.

“She loved her family, she loved being on the farm, she loved bringing people around the table with food,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

Hazel Schaunaman had a big role in the lives of her grandchildren.

“Growing up, she helped us with our 4-H projects, she taught all of us to sew, cook and bake. So we did a lot of that over at her house,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

They’re fond memories for those who love her.

“She was living with dementia and she then got sick with COVID and just progressively deteriorated her body and then ultimately she passed away,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

Hazel Schaunaman may have been 91 and living with dementia, but losing her was still hard for the family. Kelcy Schaunaman looks back on her last moment with her grandma at a nursing home in August.

“Me and my twin sister went and, you know, the nurse came out to help her back inside and she was like, the nurse asked her, ‘oh are they twins,’ and she was like, ‘yup, they’re my twin granddaughters.’ So she knew exactly who we were, that was nice, you know, she didn’t always remember a lot of things but just to hear her pride in her voice with her, about her family, was nice,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

To his friends and many in the world of high school athletics, Buck Timmins was special.

“He was unique, kind, soft spoken, you know, in each aspect of his life,” Tim Weidenbach, a friend of Buck Timmins, said.

Timmins spent decades officiating high school sports and teaching. He recently served as the official’s coordinator for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“His ability to get younger referees into that profession, the things that he did to grow them and also the fact that so many school districts knew Buck, got to see him, got to know him so well over the years. And just the fact that he put so much time and effort into it. I mean, everybody knew him,” Steve Culhane, a friend of Buck Timmins, said.

“When Buck was in the gym, everybody knew it and everybody would like to go and talk to him,” Weidenbach said.

At the age of 72, Timmins contracted COVID-19.

“It was a lot like Buck. It was quiet. You know, didn’t really hear anything about it and all of a sudden we get the word that he had passed,” Weidenbach said.

“I remember the couple days before he passed, we were sitting there thinking, we’re probably going to see Buck, it’s been about two weeks or a little bit longer, so I’m sure we’ll see him and ask him how things are going and then what we heard was on that Monday when he passed away and how it just was out of this world,” Culhane said.

For the friends and family of Buck Timmins and Hazel Schaunaman, they will always be more than a number. They are loved ones who will always have a spot in their hearts.

“I’ll always remember sewing with her every time I sew. You know, I’m not as good as she was, but I wouldn’t have learned that otherwise had she not had shown me how and took the time to teach all of us grandkids how to sew,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

“I think what I’ll always remember, again, about Buck is his ability to help us out whenever we needed to,” Culhane said.

“After you had a conversation with Buck and you walked away, you felt better about yourself because he remembered everything about you. He asked about your family, he asked about your friends,” Weidenbach said.

Lessons and conversations which are cherished memories.

We want to hear from you if you have been impacted by COVID-19. If you are currently fighting it, have recovered, or you’ve lost a loved one, help us take a look beyond the numbers by emailing us at ushare@keloland.com.