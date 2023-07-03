SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is working alongside homeowners and neighborhood associations to renovate homes and revitalize neighborhoods,

Nancy Tapken has been part of the Terrace Park Neighborhood for more than 50 years.

“Great neighbors, everyone’s trying to make a good environment for the folks that live here,” said Nancy Tapken, Terrace Park Neighborhood Association president.

Over the years, she alongside her neighbors have worked to enhance the neighborhood and Terrace Park into what it is today.

“We have a really core group of, of, you know, maybe a dozen neighbors and it’s been a real joy to get to know them better. And I really love impacting the beauty of the park,” Tapken said.

The Planning and Development Services Department with the City of Sioux Falls has worked for decades to provide resources for these improvements for residents.

“Whether you’re looking at it at the micro-scale of an individual house, or from our perspective, the macro scale of entire neighborhoods, where can we put our resources, so they’re best used by the people who need it most?” said Kevin Smith, Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services.

Neighborhood association grants are handed out annually. With these, the city sets aside 50 thousand dollars each year for neighborhood enhancements.

“Those efforts are really intended to really help the fabric of neighborhoods, get residents excited about a project they want to do in their neighborhoods,” Smith said.

“One person doesn’t have as much impact as a whole neighborhood association. That was truthfully the reason for creating the association to have a little better seat at the table,” Tapken said.

Seven neighborhood association projects took place in 2022 at a total cost of over $47,000.

Some projects include historical markers in the Cathedral Historical District, painted picnic tables at Lyon Park, and thanks to Tapken and their Neighborhood Association, additions to Terrace Park.

“A huge piece of our footprint is the park. It’s just such a cornerstone, such a gem of the neighborhood. So yeah, so we try to impact the park as much as possible,” Tapken said.

Tapken and others founded their Association in 2014. Since then they have received over $40,000 worth of grant money, which has been used to add security measures to the area and enhancements to the park.

“Large amounts of it has gone into beautifying the park. I can tell you that those funds have planted 220 hydrangea shrubs, 52 trees, 10 of those in the neighborhood 42 of those in the park,” Tapken says.

Tapken says they want to do their part to support future generations.

“Almost all of it will be around for many, many more years. And you know, long after I’m gone. You know, the trees, I’m never going to sit under their shade. So I think we’ve done a really good job at that as an association to be really future thinking,” Tapen said.

Which is the goal of these grants.

“Whether it’s historic markers, or they want to plant flowers or whatever, that’s just a great way for us to support neighborhoods on a grander scale than some of the individual Loan and Grant programs that we have,” Smith said.

Another option for residents is the Single Family Rehabilitation Program. The program started 30 years ago and provides loans for home repairs.

“We see a lot of roofing, a lot of windows, a lot of siding, hand railing, inside-outside entry doors, things like that. We do decks leading into the home or porches. We do some concrete work. It is a very big variety of things that we can provide for,” said Seth Peterson, housing program specialist with the City.

This program originated in the center of town and over the years has expanded across the city. In 2022, the city spent $1.2 million to complete 112 renovation projects in central Sioux Falls.

“Those of us in planning and development services and in housing recognize, we also need to continually reinvest in the housing stock that we have, some of which dates back to the early 1900s,” Smith said.

Peterson says his department helps people who qualify for the rehabilitation program through the necessary steps.