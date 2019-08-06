Eye on KELOLAND: Emma Bader, overcoming obstacles

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – As soon as Emma Bader entered this world, she was in a fight for her life.

Weighing only 14 ounces, she spent the first four and half months of her life in the NICU hooked up to a ventilator. As South Dakota’s smallest living baby at the time, she had just a fifty percent chance of surviving.

Eighteen years ago, Hope Bader gave birth to her first child, Emma. However, the pregnancy had complications as Hope found out she had toxemia.

“It’s kind of like your body is rejecting or just doesn’t really want to go on with the pregnancy, more or less,” Emma’s mom, Hope Bader, said.

Hope’s kidneys began to shut down so she had to have a cesarean section at just twenty-five weeks.

“It was very scary. We were pretty much living on an hour by hour basis at that point because we really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Hope said.

When Emma was born, she weighed only fourteen ounces. To give you an idea of just how little she was, Emma’s handprints were the size of a quarter. The only diaper she could fit into was one her nurses made from gauze.

“When she was born we were told she had about a fifty/fifty chance at that point because of course we didn’t really know what type of medical issue she was going to have or what was going to be the result of being born so early,” Hope said.

At one point, there was also a worry that Emma may have Pneumonia. That’s when doctors put her on an auto-toxic antibiotic. One of the side effects of that medicine is hearing loss.

“So we’re pretty sure that Emma was born hearing but then when they had to give her that medicine and then with being on the ventilator for so long and the pre maturity, we found out when she was about four months old that she was profoundly deaf,” Hope said.

After four and a half months in the NICU and twenty-six diagnoses, Emma and her parents were finally ready to go home as a family.

“She still only weighed about five pounds when she left,” Hope said.

Flash forward a few years and Emma was taking on the world.

“I was told by the doctor and told by mom that ever since I was born I was always called the wild child and apparently that lasted throughout my life. I just always have the drive to overcome my obstacles of whatever I was faced with,” Emma said.

At nine she started learning tae-kwon-do and in high school she even joined the marching band.

“I just always have this drive to do whatever I wanted to do and I knew that wasn’t going to stop me doing anything else,” Emma said.

Three months ago, Emma graduated from Lincoln High School. She’s now preparing for school at Southeast Tech.

“Whatever your situation is, there’s always happy stuff. There’s always something that you’ll find the light. No matter how hard it’s going to be, continue to have that drive. Continue to trust yourself and trust God and trust whoever that’s around you,” Emma said.

Emma will study at Southeast Tech to earn her degree as an early childhood specialist.