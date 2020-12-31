Eye on KELOLAND: Embe centennial

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit, dedicated to enriching the lives of local women and their families, reaches a celebrated milestone in the New Year. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of EmBe, which traces its origins back to the former YWCA.

EmBe is one of the 15 recipients of our 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grants. EmBe is looking forward to serving the community well into the start of its second century.

EmBe has been a pioneer in teaching foreign language to young Sioux Falls students. It was the first in the city to offer Spanish Immersion classes.

“When they’re this young, it is easy for them to just grasp a couple concepts. We just start talking to them in sentences and soon, within a couple of weeks, they start repeating them and they start understanding,” EmBe Spanish Immersion Lead Teacher Karen Benitez-Lopez said.

These three, four and five-year olds are part of the next generation to carry on the legacy of EmBe.

“And so it’s been great for those kids who did start at EmBe and now they have a chance to continue to grow even beyond. But everything started here at a young age and EmBe has continued to try to grow the program,” Benitez-Lopez said.

EmBe’s outreach to the community goes back 100 years when the YWCA opened in Sioux Falls in 1921.

“The idea was to provide women with a place to be in the community. So that meant residential housing for women maybe coming to be a teacher or coming to work as a nurse in the community and really venturing out on your own in a way that I imagine in the 1920’s, really was perhaps unusual,” EmBe Chief Development Officer Jennifer Smith Hoesing said.

EmBe stands for Empowering You To Be. In 2013, it stepped out from under the YWCA umbrella to become its own self-sufficient agency.

“Our leadership and board made a decision to make that break and to serve as a fully local organization and the idea was to just that we could keep our dollars and our mission focused here, understanding well our community,” Smith Hoesing said.

EmBe’s 70-year-old building in downtown Sioux Falls still meets the needs of organization and the people it serves.

“And there are pieces of it that have remained really consistent, so the gym is being used in many of the same ways it would have been when people were getting fit in the 1950’s. The pool was added in 1965 but it’s still here and generations of Sioux Falls-area kids have learned to swim in that pool,” Smith Hoesing said.

EmBe’s ripple effect that started in 1921 has spread far and wide over the past century.

“Women in 1921 probably would have never imagined child care and women in the workforce in the way that we have reality today. But it just means that we’re nimble and adaptive to our environment,” Smith Hoesing said.

And while the faces and programs have changed and adapted over the years, EmBe’s commitment of empowering women will remain strong into 2021 and beyond.

“The notion that women have a place in the community and that our community is better off and thrives best when everyone is successful, really has remained steady,” Smith Hoesing said.

This month, EmBe leaders approved a new strategic plan that will carry the organization through the next three years. The plan includes evaluating EmBe’s various programs to make sure they remain relevant in transforming the lives of the thousands of people they serve.

