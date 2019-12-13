Eye on KELOLAND: Dreaming of a green Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls greenhouse hopes a profitable holiday season takes root following a year of challenges that have impacted the bottom line. Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center endured flooding this spring that caused heavy damage to the business. Then a large road construction project along 26th Street has made it tough for customers to drive to the greenhouse.

Like many Sioux Falls shoppers, Kristy Langenfeld is looking for a Christmas tree to bring home for the holidays.

“I’m looking for a Frazier fir, that lasts longer,” Langenfeld.

Artificial is not an option for Langenfeld. Celebrating with a real tree has been a family tradition.

“My dad and I always went out to pick out the tree and it was a big deal. I love the smell of a real tree. I don’t mind the needles because it’s just Christmas and my kids expect it,” Langenfeld.

Langenfeld is picking out her tree at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse, a holiday decoration destination.

“So right now, everybody’s getting their outdoor decorating done and then they’re getting their Christmas trees, then it will shift to indoor decorating and then after that, it shifts to sending gifts,” co-owner Heidi Teal said.

But the festive flocking can’t hide the burdens of misfortune.

“It’s tough. It’s a difficult year. I can’t even sum it up, it’s just been a rough year,” Teal said.

A rough spring of flooding across South Dakota hit the greenhouse hard. The rushing current from the nearby Big Sioux River washed away plants and damaged buildings just as the business headed into its busiest time of year. Some of that damage still lingers today.

“We had soil that got wet, that is bagging soil, so that can only be used for things we mix with other things. It can’t be used for my annuals now, so that literally is money down the drain,” Teal said.

The wet spring gave way to road construction season. And the massive project to rebuild 26th Street is right in front of Cliff Avenue Greenhouse.

“With the large amount of concrete and dirt around, it’s not very pretty and everybody we talk to avoids this area,” Teal said.

Even this late in the year, customers still wonder if the greenhouse is even open!

“We get a ton of phone calls: can we get in there and it’s like okay, you just called, we answered the phone. We’re here,” Teal said.

Drivers say getting into the greenhouse parking lot isn’t difficult, if you pick the right time of day.

“You can’t do it at 4 o’clock, 5 o’clock in the afternoon, because it’s so congested. It’s tough,” Langenfeld said.

Langenfeld says she shops here for the holidays because of the construction.

“Because I want to give them the business. I could go somewhere else if I choose to, but I know they’ve had a tough year. We drive this way all the time,” Langenfeld said.

But Teal says road construction isn’t the only reason behind the slow start to the holiday shopping season. She says Thanksgiving falling later in the calendar this year is also a factor.

“I gotta pay employees, no matter what so if I end on a high note, then I can get further into spring,” Teal said.

With a resolve tempered by the hardships of flooding and road construction, Cliff Avenue Greenhouse remains hopeful for a bountiful harvest of holiday sales.

Cliff Avenue Greenhouse is doing more outreach on social media as part of an effort to bring more customers in during the holidays.