SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s something you do daily — make decisions. For example, “what should I wear? What do I make for lunch,” and so on. For two years, COVID-19 has probably affected some of your decisions, maybe whether to attend a concert or visit family.

As we head into the third year of a pandemic you’re probably feeling some fatigue.

“What we see now is people who are already struggling to go day to day with their anxiety in their decisions, all of a sudden you throw a pandemic on top of that and now there’s the anxiety already there, the pandemic anxiety,” integrated health therapist, Sanford Aberdeen, Joni Larson said.

Even as some restrictions have eased nationally, clinical psychologist with Avera, Wallace Jackmon says many people are facing just as much stress.

“Even though the restrictions have been taken away because we still don’t know, like we heard maybe restrictions have been taken away in another country and their numbers jumped back up again, is that going to happen to us,'” psychology director, clinical psychologist, clinical social worker, Avera, Wallace Jackmon said.

It may not even be the fear of getting COVID-19, but more the fear of a negative response from friends or family because they decided to go to a sporting event or something else they enjoy.

“I think that’s a common issue for people is the fear that people will judge them harshly, so with the pandemic, and people whether they are masking or not masking, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not vaccinated, this would just be another example of a case in which people are afraid folks will judge them harshly based on their behavior or decisions they made,” Jackmon said.

Jackmon says there are two types of anxiety that people can be dealing with.

“One worry we call modifiable worry, where those are things that you can control, you can do things about, like I can mask more, or I’m worried about getting groceries, well I can look at my budget and figure out how much money I have,” Jackmon said.

The second type is called ‘intolerance of uncertainty.’

“Where you don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s the what if, what if I get in the airport and it’s crowded, what if I go in this restaurant and everybody is unmasked,” Jackmon said. “With a pandemic, there’s much more intolerance of uncertainty because none of us know when this is going to be over, some people worry do the vaccinations work, are they going to be helpful, how long do I have to have them, those things we can’t problem solve.”

But there are steps people can do on their own to work through their stress or anxiety.

“Educating yourself, taking care of yourself, whether that be your mental health, because we know that affects the rest of your health, planning ahead if you’re going to be going some place, making sure that you’re aware of your surroundings, masking, not masking, keeping six feet apart, taking the time to wash your hands,” Larson said.

Exercising, eating healthy, and having a good support system can also be helpful.

But when should you seek professional help?

“If you enjoy reading, or you enjoy sports, or even watching a certain TV show, and all of a sudden you’re just ‘meh, I don’t care,’ sometimes you’re overeating or not eating enough because your anxiety or stress. It’s things that you know are your norm that you start to fade away from, when you do that for more than two weeks, it’s time to reach out to someone,” Larson said.

Larson says even though we may find ourselves in similar situations, but that doesn’t mean we all react in the same way.

“We can all be put under the exact same situation and five people are going to have five completely different responses,” Larson said.

Making it important that you focus on what you are able to control, and spend less time focusing on what you don’t have control over.

“We have to focus on the things that we can modify, or the things that we can problem solve, ‘I can put on my mask, I can get my vaccination, I can make sure we have a six foot space around people,’ regardless of whether the restrictions are lifted or put back in place so focusing on the areas in our life that we actually have control over,” Jackmon said.

Jackmon says if stress is causing you to lose sleep or have mood swings, you should consider speaking with a counselor.