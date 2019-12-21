Eye On KELOLAND: Cozy for Christmas

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — You probably have family and friends on your Christmas list this year, but there are some more people you’ll want to think about this holiday season.

A Yankton organization that provides shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking needs your help.

The River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton wants to make sure bedrooms for guests are as warm and comforting as possible.



“Right now, the rooms are just very basic,” Victim Services Advocate Johanna Lippert said.



But that’s all set to change thanks to a donation drive called Cozy for Christmas.



“One way you could kind of look at it is what would you put in your guest bedroom? So were asking for comforter sets for all our beds, we’re asking for sheet sets for all of our beds,” Victim Services Advocate Johanna Lippert said.



The bedding the shelter has for its guests right now is mismatched.



“As you can see here, we’ve got a beautiful homemade quilt and we’re going to keep using those. We’re going to keep them as extra blankets for warmth, but we’ve got one color fitted sheet, one color flat sheet,” Lippert said.



On top of new bedding for 16 beds, the shelter wants to add wall decor, new items for the bathrooms, and more.



Volk: That’s not necessarily something the shelter can buy however many it wants.

Lippert: Right, we’re not able to say, ‘We’re running low on towels. We need to go pick up a few.’



So where do you come in?



You can donate simply by purchasing items on the shelter’s registries at Walmart and Target.



“It’s kind of like picking out a present for your sister or your mom. You get to pick it out,” Lippert said.



Donations are already coming in.



“What we have so far is we have some comforters and some new sheets, a new shower curtain,” Victim Services Advocate Anna Meredith said.



While they’re common household items, they can make a big difference to someone seeking a safe haven.



“They’re not at home. They’re out of their comfort zone, so we want them to feel like we really put our best into making the room as nice as possible for them,” Meredith said.



So far this year, River City Domestic Violence Center has provided 1,000 shelter nights for people in need of the organization’s services.



“Once they’re here we help them with the next step of their life to finding housing, and getting a job, and getting back on their feet,” Board Chair Emily Roth said.



But it starts with a safe, cozy place to stay.



“It’s not just a room thrown together with random linens. We very intentionally, we want you here and we want to help you,” Lippert said.

The registries are slated to stay open through January or possibly February.