TEA, S.D. (KELO)– Fourth graders in 43 different classrooms across the state are getting an inside look at what it’s like to be a farmer. It’s all thanks to Ag United for South Dakota’s Adopt-a-Farmer program.

It’s an exciting day for these fourth graders at Tea Legacy Elementary. They’re meeting their adopted farmer for the first time.

“Honestly I love when we get the classroom visit from the farmer, just because they bring in some of the cool things that they use on the farm with the animals and things like that, so its really cool to see those up close and personal, and the kids like it too,” said Amanda Pickett, 4th grade teacher.

In today’s lesson, farmer Phillip is showing kids how a calf scale works, by weighing a student.

“It’s really fun for the students to interact and they have really great questions, but the really interesting thing is that most of our calves that are born are their size, so we take their weights and actually pretend like they’re a regular calf,” said Phillip Eggers, farmer.

“It was pretty fun because I like never got really weighed like that before,” said Jamison O’Neill, 4th grade student.

But, the Adopt-a-Farmer program is more than just one classroom visit. The farmer provides classes with videos once a month.

“The video process is really simple, it’s just a short video of what we are doing and it can be anything from us mixing up feed and talking to them about nutrition, it could be us taking calves watching calves being born, we show them how we plant small grains to feed the cattle, so its literally just what we are doing every day on the farm or for that month, just throughout the school year to show them what we are doing,” said Eggers.

“It’s kind of interesting and it brings up a lot of questions,” said Kaisley Dummer, 4th grade student.

These classroom visits give the children a chance to ask all those questions.

“One of them was is it fun being a farmer and that was basically my number one question that I wanted to ask because maybe that could be a future for anybody in our class and anybody in our grade,” said Dummer.

“The questions vary greatly. A lot of them ask what happens to them when they get sick, where calves come from, a lot of reproduction questions, that are really interesting and fun,” said Eggers.

Whether it’s a face-to-face visit, like today, or a video, these students are learning a lot about South Dakota’s biggest industry.

“It really fosters a connection between the students and that one farmer and how that farmer does things whether its cattle or pigs or dairy cows, then they have that connection of hey, I know a farmer and this is what my farmer told me when he came to visit us,” said Heidi Zwinger, Outreach Director at Ag United for South Dakota.

“I’ve just really enjoyed myself, these classroom visits are, they’re priceless. It really, you know, agriculture is my passion, it’s what we get up and do every day, taking care of our cattle, and knowing that there’s somebody watching that’s really interested in what you’re doing is kind of fun to share,” said Eggers.

Right now, there are seven farm families involved in the program, but they are always looking for more. If you are a farmer looking to adopt a classroom or a teacher that would like access to the curriculum, reach out to Ag United for South Dakota.