SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rodney and Glenna Fouberg have a strong connection to the YMCA in Aberdeen.

Years ago the couple co-chaired the campaign to build the current facility.

“The Y was located in an old, aging building at Lincoln and 5th downtown needed to be replaced. Certainly, my folks recognized the need for a new building. You can see all the economic development, all the health and education elements of a facility like that,” Rodney and Glenna Fouberg’s son Robert Fouberg said.

They got involved again when the Youth Development Center was built just across the street.

The two served as some of the honorary co-chairs, while their son Robert and his wife co-chaired the campaign.

“Education is really at the core, that early childhood education, just very, very important, and all of it runs to economic development in a community. To have facilities like this are not only appealing to employers that are in town, but certainly, employers looking to relocate,” Robert Fouberg said.

Recently, an audience watched as a new name was revealed on the front of the Youth Development Center.

It’s now called the Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center.

Glenna passed away in January of 2021 at the age of 78.

“The Foubergs’ commitment to the YMCA is second to none. They’ve been here at the beginning of both those facilities and without their contribution of time, talent, and treasure it would be very difficult to see the success of the YMCA and the Youth Development Center,” Aberdeen Family YMCA CEO Mike Quast said.

Robert says his mother would be hard at work again as the Youth Development Center enters a new chapter.

A campaign is underway to expand the facility.

“She’d be involved, she’d have a thing or two to say about how it’s coming together, how the campaign’s working. She’d be involved in that campaign, directly asking folks for contributions,” Robert Fouberg said.

About $1.2 of the $3.5 million needed has been raised.

The expansion will help meet the need for child care in Aberdeen by adding space for 145 more kids ranging from infant to pre-school age.

“We’ve seen a number of daycares and childcare centers close, and as those close, the need still exists. We get a lot of those phone calls and we are fortunate to help some of those families, but oftentimes they go on a wait list up to six months to two years,” Quast said.

Robert and his wife will serve as honorary co-chairs this time around.

“For our family, we really don’t seek that limelight or that recognition. We really do believe in that power of doing what we can and I think hope that that serves as an example, as encouragement to do the same thing. If we all do our part, all kind of focused in the same basic direction, really great things can happen,” Robert Fouberg said.

That builds a legacy of community involvement.

KELOLAND News spoke with Glenna’s husband and both of their sons after she died.

