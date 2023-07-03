LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Millions of Americans are spending the long holiday weekend camping at parks across the country, including a Minnesota state park that has spent much of the past decade recreating itself after suffering flood damage.

Much like bison on the prairie, a happy camper is easy to spot at Blue Mounds State Park.

“We have 71 sites and they’re usually full and then we have 14 cart-in sites that, on the weekend, are full and then we have three teepees that are definitely full through the week and the weekend,” Blue Mounds State Park Assistant Manager Thomas Sawtelle said.

“This is the most popular park that I’ve ever worked in,” Lead Naturalist Tiffany Muellner said.

Tiffany Muellner is Lead Naturalist at Blue Mounds State Park, and says that popularity starts with the bison.

“They’re a big draw, people come from all over to see our herd of bison,” Lead Naturalist Tiffany Muellner said.

The park is currently home to more than 100 bison, and offers a Prairie Bison Tour.

“That has become very popular and it’s a fun event. It’s something unique and new to get out onto the bison range into the prairie,” Sawtelle said.

“It just leads to discovering other things at the park like the Sioux Quartzite, like the prairie plants like our prickly pear cactus growing here in Minnesota,” Muellner said.

Muellner is also a bird enthusiast, but says there’s no shortage of wildlife within the boundaries of the park.

“Snakes, not my jam but important never the less, and of course all the fun mammals like deer, beaver, muskrat, as well as mink,” Muellner said

In June, 2014, creatures of every kind were dealing with the elements at Blue Mounds State Park.

“We had nine inches of rain and the water was actually running over the roads,” Sawtelle said.

Thomas Sawtelle has been a part of the Blue Mounds staff since 1996.

“Damaged the road and the culverts, and they had to be replaced after the storm was over,” Sawtelle said.

The surge of water also washed away a portion of the park’s dam and emptied the lake.

“We did have a beach here at the lake, we had kayaks and canoes that the people would use and yeah, we lost the lake,” Sawtelle said.

Rebuilding the dam would have cost four-times more than removing it and replacing it with a bridge. Five years after the dam was compromised, this pedestrian bridge was built.

“We decided on a stream restoration, which was also a good choice, because the water coming down from the agricultural fields basically was contaminated with ecoli, probably wouldn’t have been able to use the beach anyway so we did the stream restoration,” Sawtelle said.

In 2019, after years of issues with the water supply for park visitors, Blue Mounds tapped into Rock County Rural Water.

“I think it makes a big difference, people are more likely to come and not have to worry about having not good water. Bringing rural water in wasn’t an easy task either, had to come a couple miles and it had to be blasted through Sioux Quartzite to get to the campground,” Sawtelle said.

A project that only added to the park’s appeal.

“Very impressed with it, overall very happy with how clean it is, park staff has been great,” camper Michael Van Otterloo said.

Michael & Christin Van Otterloo are visiting Blue Mounds from Viborg, and are among five families and 17 people camping for their annual family celebration.

“I grew up in Luverne, so was previously here when I was a kid at the campground and came fishing here, but first time actually pulling the camper up here and camping,” Van Otterloo said.

And says he wouldn’t hesitate to make a return trip to Minnesota.

“We talked the other day, there’s no reason why we won’t come back to this state park,” Van Otterloo said.

He won’t be alone.

“I never would have imagined that we’d get the numbers that we do here in this little corner of Minnesota,” Muellner said.