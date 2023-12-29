SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From record snowfall to start the year, to the Northern Lights and a number of major lawsuits capturing the public’s attention–2023 was filled with some big news stories.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett takes us through some of the biggest headlines of the year.

Snow was the biggest story at the start of 2023. Not long after a major snowfall fall shut down holiday travel over Christmas 2022, the new year started with another massive snow storm dropping more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls and more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.

“Winner had the snowiest January on record,” KELOLAND Meteorgilst Meghan Chada said.

Winner and Yankton came in on top with 31 inches of snow in January, setting new snowfall records at the start of the year – but the snow just kept coming all spring.

“I wish it was over. Just wish that we could get past this already. I thought the last one was the last one. It isn’t,” Angela Schoffelman of Sioux Falls said.

The snowfall wasn’t just annoying, it was also incredibly expensive for homeowners, business owners and the state — South Dakota DOT spent more than $40 million on snow removal in the winter of 2022-23; the City of Sioux Falls spent more than $10 million.

“I was just laying in bed, just trying to get ready to shovel all this snow after the blizzard, and I just hear this huge boom and I just look up and I could see the sky. The roof of my room was gone,” Caleb Shaw said.

The extreme snowfall was also dangerous. Two home explosions in the Madison area were caused by excessive snow covering gas meters, causing gas to leak inside.

No one died in those cases, but it was just the start of a year filled with explosions.

In May, a massive explosion flattened a home southeast of Ft. PIerre, killing a baby girl and both of her grandparents. Two young boys were severely hurt.

“I don’t know how you live with that and how you get through it, but hopefully, they have that kind of strength and support,” Jackie Fitzer said.

Tens of thousands of dollars in donations poured in for the Ft. Pierre family as the 3 and 5 year old boys recovered in a St. Paul burn center.

“The hardest part is for me is accepting and even processing that this all happened and that Ben is gone and every day I wake up and face my new reality which is a life where my brother is gone forever,” Hannah Goehring said.

Another fatal home explosion came in October near Humbolt, taking the life of 22-year-old Ben Goehring and seriously injuring both of his parents. All three were asleep inside the home during the October 18th Explosion.

A massive Sioux Falls home was at the center of a lengthy legal battle between the city and the owners of an unfinished multi-million dollar mansion that was scheduled to be demolished in February.

The legal discussions lasted through July when the homeowner and the city reached an agreement, saying the home must be complete by March 31st of next year.

“The lack of transparency regarding the process to cut gymnastics has been unsettling.”

April brought the start of what would become another major legal battle as the Sioux Falls School Board voted to cut gymnastics funding from the budget in 2024. Athletes responded with a lawsuit in September, accusing the School District of violating Title IX. That lawsuit led to an injunction in November where a judge blocked the district from selling gymnastics equipment and required the school district to host a 2023-2024 season. The latest development came earlier this month when the school district asked the plaintiffs in the case to pay 92 thousand dollars in security to fund the program.

“I also think it’s very important for people to understand that I do not think that this was an isolated incident within the Mitchell Legion baseball team. I do believe that this was a culture of repeated behavior that had been going on for possibly years,” Pennington County State’s Attorney Laura Roetzel said.

Mitchell’s Legion Baseball team was also in the headlines for months this year after the season was cut short in August over an investigation into alleged sexual assault. In October six teenage members of the team were charged with rape and the team’s coach and board member were charged with not reporting the alleged crimes.

“From our research, the best practice is once you detect arsenic, you remove the specimen, wrap it in plastic and remove it from exhibit,” Great Plains Zoo CEO Becky Dewitz said.

Another major story of the second half of the year was the closure of the Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo after arsenic was found in nearly 80 percent of the specimens at the museum. City and community leaders are still working to find a solution for the future of the taxidermy collection.

And that’s a look at some of the top stories from 2023.

Another major story happening at the end of this year is a new lead in the Rachel Cyriacs case – -a Woonsocket woman who has been missing for more than a decade. The Attorney general’s office is now offering at 25,000 dollar reward for information leading to a conviction in connection to her disappearance.