SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2023 was a year of extreme highs, emotional goodbyes, and record-setting performances on the local sports scene.

2023 kicked off with a moment nearly two decades in the making. In January, 19 years after joining the Division 1 ranks, SDSU earned its first FCS national championship. The Jackrabbits secured the title with a 45-21 win over perennial football power, NDSU.

“My dream ever since I was a little kid, just to win a national championship, go compete for national championships and to finally have that happen, I mean, it is a dream come true,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowksi said.

“I just want to say thank you to the whole state of South Dakota for believing in us and for everyone that made the trip. It was so special and I couldn’t be more thankful,” SDSU wide receiver Jadon Janke said.

“This a historical time at South Dakota State and South Dakota State football to win a national championship at the Division 1 level. And you know, our guys are focused and so ideally we could do it again sometime,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU has extended its win streak to 28 games since winning the crown, but long-time head coach John Stiegelmeier is no longer at the helm. After 26 seasons as head coach, Stig opted to retire in January.

“It’ll be unique, it’ll be fun, it’ll be all those things wrapped up. I’m going to be a fan, and if I’m close enough to the field I’m going to still yell at the officials, but I’m going to celebrate the victories again through the football team from a distance,” Stiegelmeier said.

In late January, USF lost a coaching legend with the death of Bob Young. The Beresford native led USF to 172 wins in 22 seasons, including the 1996 NAIA national championship.

“So many good memories. He was just such a strong man that has been there for, not just me, but for so many other USF alumni and many beyond,” Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

The SDSU women’s basketball team finished 18-0 in the Summit League and advanced to round two of the NCAA tournament. The team’s final loss also marked the end of Myah Selland’s college basketball career.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this program. But just more grateful to who I got to do it with and who I was alongside the whole ride,” SDSU redshirt senior Myah Selland said.

In March, AMSOIL Championship Snocross made its way to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. The event had worldwide coverage, including Swedish Television.

“Talk to them about why they are doing snocross like the big deal, why come to the USA from Scandinavia to compete,” Swedish Television host Sara Hermansson said.

Once the snow melted, high school softball was introduced as a sanctioned sport in South Dakota.

“I think it’ll definitely bring in some awareness. Like ‘hey, softball is here.’ We’re here to stay and definitely have fun with it,” O’Gorman senior Kira Mentele said.

In June, Huset’s hosted the richest race in sprint car history, paying $250,000 to win the High Bank Nationals. A record-setting crowd saw David Gravel claim the checkered flag.

“Tod obviously owns David Gravel’s car and Huset’s Speedway, so it was good for that,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the top three wins of his career and it’s good for the sport and it’s good for Huset’s Speedway,” Huset’s Speedway GM Doug Johnson said.

“The money is $100,000 more than I won at Knoxville Nationals, so that makes it a lot better,” 2023 Huset’s High Bank Nationals champion David Gravel said.

The Sioux Falls Storm fell one win short of an IFL championship. The loss also marked the end of Kurtiss Riggs’ run as head coach. In 20 seasons, Riggs won eleven championships.

The Sioux Falls Canaries qualified for the American Association playoffs for the first time since 2020. Mike Meyer was named the league’s Manager of the Year.

The Sanford International has a three-time champion following Steve Stricker’s one-stroke win over K.J. Choi.

“Everything from the weather to the champion to the crowd support, community support just in general, really an ideal week for us,” Sanford International Tournament Director Davis Trosin said.

Gymnastics was not part of the Sioux Falls School District’s 2023-24 budget. Gymnasts and their parents say the district violated Title IX and sued. In October, a federal judge upheld a preliminary injunction, and until the lawsuit is settled, gymnastics remains a sport in Sioux Falls.

On the high school gridiron, Pierre topped Yankton 35-7 in the 11AA championship game to win its state-record seventh straight title.

“They’re the first group of seventh grade football players that we had when the school put in seventh grade football. It’s just a special group in that sense that they’ve they’ve been with us the whole way and they don’t know what it’s like to not come here and win,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said.

In college football, USD won ten games for the first time at the FCS level. The Coyotes also made their first appearance in the FCS quarterfinals.

“It’s been a special road this year for our guys. It’s been a special road for an old head coach,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

As for their in-state rivals, SDSU is heading back to Frisco for the third time in four seasons. The Jackrabbits will play Montana on Sunday, January 7th in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Finally, at the FBS level, South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer has Washington two wins shy of a national championship.

“All that support that I get from back there means so much to me. It does make me proud. I think a lot of the people back there are enjoying this as well, but that will always be where I started and where I came from and I’m proud of it,” DeBoer said.

Washington will play Texas in the FBS semifinals at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day.