Eye on KELOLAND: Best in the Midwest

Two of South Dakota’s famous attractions are getting recognition from a regional magazine called Midwest Living.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we head to Wall Drug and Badlands National Park to hear why they were named some of the best places in the Midwest.

The Mashburn family from Nebraska is visiting Wall Drug for the first time.

“The boys are on spring break so we decided to go up to Rapid and we’ve heard a lot about Wall Drug and we saw all of the signs so we just thought we’d stop in,” Megan Mashburn said.

Megan and Joe say so far, it’s been a great experience for the whole family.

“We just got here so we were just walking down the middle of the road here just checking everything out, there’s a lot of cool stores, so yeah it’s really cool,” Megan Mashburn said.

In Midwest Living’s article, Wall Drug was named the “Best Photo Opportunity.” Co-Owner Sarah Hustead says the crew is honored to be featured.

“Where do you start with the photo ops here. We have our giant jackalope that you have to sit on, we have our iconic storefront that is great for photos. We have over 25 hand-carved wood statues of historical figures,” Sarah Hustead, Co-Owner of Wall Drug, said.

And the list goes on.

This year is Wall Drug’s 90th birthday. Hustead says it all started when her great grandparents, Ted and Dorothy Hustead, opened up shop in 1931 during the dust bowl. Hustead says it didn’t go so well at first.

“Then, in 1936, Dorothy had an epiphany and thought, we got to get these travelers in. They were driving through the Badlands on dusty roads, it was hot summer. She was looking around the store going, ‘We’re sitting on all this ice!’ And we got thirsty travelers coming through the area and we got to let them know we’re here,” Hustead said.

Hustead says that’s when the first sign went up offering free ice water.

If you’ve ever driven through South Dakota, you may have noticed the signs for Wall Drug. Actually, there are 300 of those.

“We are excited to continue on the tradition here at Wall Drug and serving our customers and travelers like we always do,” Hustead said.

South Dakota’s Badlands were named the “Best National Park” in the Midwest. Michelle Thomson, the President of Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, says this comes as no surprise.

“The Badlands are a really special place. People don’t always know what to expect when you hear a name like Badlands, but once they get there and start driving through the amazing colorful buttes and the mixed-grass prairies, they really see what’s special about the Badlands area,” Michelle Thomson, the President of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, said.

During the pandemic, Thomson says the Park served as a great way to social distance and just get outdoors.

“And Badlands National Park is definitely a place to do that. The vastness of the park provides so much for wide open spaces. People can be there in the morning and see the amazing colors and stay until late at night and see the epic night sky and the stargazing. It’s just a really great place that people are going to be looking for this year,” Thomson said.

And visitors like Megan Mashburn and her family can enjoy their time here in South Dakota.



