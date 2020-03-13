Eye on KELOLAND: Baker the banker

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A retired Sioux Falls banker says he’s still honored to be the grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, even though there will be no parade to lead this year. The Chamber of Commerce canceled this Saturday’s parade because of concerns over coronavirus. Grand Marshal Bill Baker says it’s a wise decision to cancel in order to protect the public.

Bill Baker retired as CEO of First National Bank in downtown Sioux Falls in January. But the friendships he forged here through the years compounded with interest.

“The community of Sioux Falls and the First National Bank of Sioux Falls have been a labor of love for the Baker family for over 100 years,” Baker said.

Baker’s leadership within the community made him an easy choice to be this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal.

“Bill is always at the forefront in a very effective, servant way to help. He’s the type of person that really makes the community the great community that it is,” parade committee member Evan Nolte said.

Baker says he was surprised by his selection as grand marshal.

“I never really pictured myself, partly because I don’t have an Irish last name. If you look at the list of past grand marshals, there are a lot of Irish names there. But I was very, very honored,” Baker said.

Baker is of Scandinavian and English descent. He spent most of his life believing he had no Irish ancestry.

“My sister, a year ago for my birthday, maybe two years ago, bought me an Ancestry.com kit and they sent it in and I’m 13% Irish, which was a nice surprise,” Baker said.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is a celebration of Irish heritage throughout Sioux Falls, including the Baker bloodline, which stretches deep into the history of this bank.

“Look at the people around here, the ones that they employ to do this good work. It speaks well for that as well and not just the founding fathers but what they’ve done to add to the livelihood of so many around them,” parade committee member Dick Murphy said.

Baker’s great-grandfather was an early president of First National Bank. A total of four generations of Bakers have been in charge of the bank for over more than a century.

“There’s a separate and unique story for each generation of course, but as you reach the age where you become more aware of the institution and the role that it plays in the community, you realize that there’s a wonderful opportunity here,” Baker said.

The Baker legacy at First National Bank hasn’t ended with his retirement. A fifth generation, his daughter Maggie, is the manager of the personal wealth team.

“I grew up saying I wanted to work at the bank. Mostly, that was because I had a dad who said he loved his job and so I thought, for someone to love their job this much and live it out, to be able to love work and to love family and balance it all, that’s exactly what I want to do for my family,” Maggie Groteluschen said.

Baker says it’s sad that a beloved tradition like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade won’t be taking place this year. But civic pride will persevere in spite of the parade’s cancellation, because a strong sense community isn’t defined by any one-day event.

“It’s really a wonderful thing that Sioux Falls has and has had going for so long and some of it we tend to take for granted, but this doesn’t happen in every community, it’s really exceptional,” Baker said.

Even though there is no St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend, Baker will still be celebrating with his family. Saturday is Baker’s 60th birthday.