Eye On KELOLAND: Art From The Earth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Farmers aren't the only ones with deep ties to the South Dakota soil. A Sioux Falls artist scours the landscape to see what the ground will yield for his next creation.

Brad Giebink considers the earth, his personal palette.

"God's the greatest artist you know, he provides all the material," Giebink said.

Giebink finds artistic inspiration in the relics he finds embedded in the ground.

"And I mine this stuff like gold, because it catches in heavy areas and I moved from where there was glass and ceramics up to where there were heavy metals and coins and even jewelry and stuff," Giebink said.

Giebink takes those objects and assembles them into earthen and metallic masterpieces.

"You can't design it and plan it all before you begin. Sometimes, it's just a stream of consciousness thing," Giebink said.

Giebink's fascination with earth art started with an earlier passion for prospecting in the Black Hills.

"A friend of mine was taking me out gold panning and I'd just watch him do it and I'd relax and have a beer because I thought it was ridiculous. I got tired of doing that so he gave me a pan and I found one big flake of gold and it caught me, I got the fever a little bit," Giebink said.

But Giebink's gold fever would break. Now, he searches for a different type of buried treasure: objects he can turn into art.

"I'm still a little boy on a pirate treasure hunt really," Giebink said.

Giebink will sometimes bring his family along on these treasure hunts.

"It's just a fun way to contribute and maybe a year down the road, see that piece, a rail spike that you found, see it in an art piece, daughter Alexa Giebink said.

A piece in Giebink's living room is made from old railroad trestle spikes.

"And I was able to take some crystal and some cut rock. Oh boy, is that dusty! And make this river running through there and all this," Giebink said.

Another piece includes meteorites, old ammo and even rattlesnake vertebrae.

"If there's color to it, a shape to it, a pattern to it, anything, that's just got it, you never know what you're going to use," Giebink said.

Giebink says he's not interested in selling his art pieces. He'd rather stay at home and look at them.

And in some cases, they look back!

"It definitely looks lived-in around here. It's a very unique decorative. But he has a knack for it. I don't decorate very well, I am not good at it at all. And so it's nice to have a husband who has an eye for decorations," Mary Ann Giebink said.

But these pieces have potential far beyond household decor. The Giebinks would like to someday display them in a public gallery.

Brad Giebink, who has a degree in geological engineering, will often research the relics he finds for their historical significance. Antiques that would otherwise lie hidden in the earth, are exposed for all to see as artistry from the ground up.

If you'd like to see more of Giebink's works click here.