Eye on KELOLAND: Arc anniversary

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — This week marks the one year anniversary of a high-profile landmark in downtown Sioux Falls. On July 24, 2019, the community came together to dedicate the Arc of Dreams, the massive stainless steel sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River.

Artist Dale Lamphere’s creation is a tribute to dreamers of the past and present, and of our aspirations for the future. We find out what’s been happening in the year since the Arc of Dreams’ downtown debut.

The Arc of Dreams serves as a towering, seven-story backdrop for Californian Ron Berry’s family vacation photos.

“This morning, when I came out of the hotel, I just looked at it, I thought it was so grand and beautiful, I wanted to take a couple family photos of it,” Ron Berry of Twin Pines, CA said.

The arc has been impressing visitors to downtown Sioux Falls ever since Sturgis artist Dale Lamphere installed the 60-ton sculpture one year ago.

“It’s the end of a very long journey for myself and my team members and dozens of other people that have been involved with this project,” Lamphere said in 2019.

Over the past year, the Arc of Dreams, glistening in the daytime sun while splashed in color at night, has embedded itself along the banks of the Big Sioux as a vital centerpiece of art and inspiration in the city.

“Every community needs to have a monumental piece of art and today, we truly have a monumental piece of art,” Arc of Dreams visionary Paul Schiller said.

In some ways, the arc remains a work in progress. Over the past year, workers have been completing landscaping surrounding the sculpture.

“The railing got finished up along the way. We did some concrete work in the Raven parking lot. He’s doing some caulking work over there on the donor wall today, just replacing and adding donor plaques to the wall. Pegging up the lighting fixtures a little bit,” SculptureWalk founder Jim Clark said.

Visitors can also learn about the history of the Arc of Dreams. Exhibits are on display here in the lobby of Cherapa Place that show the evolution of the project. Including the original design that wouldn’t quite stand up to South Dakota’s strong prairie winds.

“The first model didn’t pass the wind test while we’re raising money so that’s giving us heartburn. But a lot of good people had faith in us,” Clark said.

That faith paid off with a final design that was more open, allowing wind to safely pass through the sculpture. Over the the last year, the arc has been a popular topic of dinner table discussion on the patio at ODE to Food and Drinks.

“A lot of people take pictures, they talk about what it means and what it symbolizes and why is there a space in-between. Everybody asks if you can climb up in it and anyway, the answer is no, you cannot,” ODE to Food and Drinks owner Theresa Flannery Kramer said.

The 18-foot gap at the top of the arc represents the leap of faith all dreamers must take to achieve their goals. It’s a theme that’s all the more relevant today, during a troubling time of pandemic and protests.

“We can all come back down here, be it evening, or what have you, and it becomes a place of calm, of reflection, of inspiration and that’s positive and that’s what we need here, we’ll get through all of this, it takes time,” Schiller said.

As the arc begins its second year as a stainless steel centerpiece of downtown Sioux Falls, it’s majestic reach shows is an eternal tribute to just how high a community can hope and dream.

“I think it’s wonderful when I see things like that, that communities are doing to elevate and lift themselves up,” Berry said.

There won’t be any ceremony to mark the one year anniversary of the Arc of Dreams due to the pandemic. However, the arc is being illuminated with rotating light displays all week long. You can even light the arc for your own special events throughout the year. To find out how, click here.