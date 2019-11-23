Eye On KELOLAND: Adult Care Center of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Caregivers work day in and day out to take care of their loved one. But that can make it hard for a caregiver to have time for themselves.

Being a full-time caregiver is an important and special job. Ivan Kundel has been married to his wife, Marlene Kundel, for 60 years.

“I enjoy taking care of her most of the time, but I get tired and every once in a while. I get upset but God has given me extra love for Marlene during this time, it’s unbelievable. I really really want to take care of her,” Ivan Kundel, caregiver, said.

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills has given Ivan some free time, and Marlene some fun activities during the day.

“And that gives me time so I can go out, do work in the yard, stuff that I wouldn’t be able to do if I didn’t know she had good care here,” Kundel said.

The role of the facility is to enable those of any age with physical, mental, or mental issues to have a place to go during the day and still live at home.

“The caregivers, a spouse, family members will bring them to us. They will spend the day with us, we also provide transportation we go to people’s homes, we pick them up and bring them here,” Pat Jones, Managing Director of Adult Day Services Center of the Black Hills, said.

Throughout the day they provide social interaction, cognitive and exercise therapy, a couple snacks and a warm lunch.

“Somewhere along the road it becomes too much for the spouse or the child to take care of them at home. They start losing their personal identity, they lose who they are because they pour everything into taking care of their loved one and if they don’t take care of themselves, they lose the ability to take good care of their loved one,” Jones said.

Not only does the facility provide for its guests, it gives the caregivers an opportunity to have a break.

“To still take care of themselves and recharge their batteries so that they can take good care of their loved ones,” Jones said.

Jones says that being at home during an age when people require more care is important.

“Giving up on home and being in another facility is that big sometimes final step that every family fears having to do so the longer the family member can be at home be around things that are familiar and safe and enriching means everything to them,” Jones said.

So the staff at the Adult Day Center try to create the best home-like atmosphere possible.

“It’s a home away from home for these folks, it’s a safe place, a haven for them and we have hot meals and we just have a great time,” Joy Decker, staff member, said.

Joy Decker has been working at the facility for almost a year and a half and says she won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“My particular job is kind of varied. I go anywhere from personal care which includes taking folks to the restroom, feeding them at lunch if they can’t feed themselves doing crafts with them, doing newspaper reading,” Decker said.

Decker was once a caregiver herself, she understands the stress it can put on a person.

“I know that it’s hard, you get worn out you get, exhausted, you get frustrated but this is place where they can bring them, know that they are safe, know that they are going to have a good time,” Decker said.

“Right now we are the best kept secret in Rapid City, our families know that we exist and they kind of help pass the word, other doctor’s offices and things pass the word but a lot of people so oh I didn’t know that place was there, oh we need that,” Jones said.

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills is open Monday through Friday. However, as more people learn about it, staff hopes to grow the facility and be open every day of the week.

“The future is very bright for this place and I’m excited about it,” Jones said.

“There are so many people that would make good use of this place because of what it does. It frees a caregiver up, the cost is low,” Kundel said.

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills puts on several fundraisers throughout the year. It recently received $150,000 from Black Hills Energy.