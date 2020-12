SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has changed the look of holiday celebrations across the country this year, but one thing hasn’t changed– Christmas lights.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, photojournalist Mike Simundson gives us a Christmas stocking stuffed with the brightest lights and best displays in Sioux Falls.

If you’d like to take your own tour you can find a list of Christmas light displays by clicking here.