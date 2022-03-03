SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Basketball Championships don’t tip off until Saturday, but it’s already a season for the ages.

In the span of three months, the Summit League unveiled a new commissioner, kept the schedule from crumbling in the face of the pandemic and watched teams submit some of the greatest seasons in conference history.

The Summit League basketball season has been a challenging one when it comes to COVID-19.

“In some ways it was bigger than last year because with last year we had relief from the NCAA so if we didn’t get all the games played we were going to be ok. We made a lot of modifications and I think we were all expecting normalcy this year and then we had a surge, so I think the real challenge was rescheduling,” Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen said.

A schedule that put the conference and its teams to the test.

“Nobody wants to play three games in one week, nobody wants to play six games in 12 days, but we understood that we had to do it to maintain our AQ to stay eligible for those postseason championships,” Larsen said.

“If you had told me back in January that we’d be sitting here and get every game except one on the men’s and women’s combined in, I would have been like that’s a long shot,” Summit League Assistant Commissioner Ryan Powell said.

But that’s exactly how the season played out, and what a season it’s been.

The SDSU and USD women each finished 17-1, tied atop the Summit League standings. The Jackrabbits or Coyotes have won or shared, the regular season championship ten times in the past eleven seasons.

“The good thing about this is they’ve forced the other teams to raise their level, so we’ve seen a lot of teams do well in women’s basketball because they’re chasing that standard that USD and SDSU have set so it’s all around good for the league to have them perform so well and have the teams behind them elevating their game,” Larsen said.

The SDSU men are no strangers to winning titles, but these Jacks finished 18-0, completing the first undefeated conference season in Summit League history.

“South Dakota State, if you look at it, their numbers are incredible. They’re the top 3-point shooting team in the country, they’re the top field goal shooting team in the country, they’re the number two scoring team in the country, so they have all the credentials to line up to make a big run,” Powell said.

But, when tournament time rolls around, beware of the underdog.

“Kansas City, the four-seed, three out of the last five years the four-seed has won our tournament, so maybe they’re the team that likes their seeding right now, so it’s going to be a lot of fun, going to be great basketball,” Powell said.

After playing last year’s tournament at the Sanford Pentagon due to COVID-19, the Summit League Championships return to the PREMIER Center and welcome back fans.

“Last year it was a little quiet in the building so we’re hoping for loud and really just that opportunity for the student-athletes to show off because they work so hard to get to this point and to do it in a half empty arena is just not the same feel,” Larsen said.

“We’re very excited to be back open fully for business, concerts have come back, and we’re happy to welcome back probably the biggest sporting event we have, the Summit League,” PREMIER Center Assistant General Manager Jim Johnson said.

The Summit League is celebrating its 40th anniversary and this year’s tournament will have a definite ’80s flavor.

“We’re doing a Back to the Dance theme off of the whole Back to the Future thing, so we’re going to have a DeLorean on site, we’ve got the Ghostbusters coming, we’ve got Rubik’s Cubes, Magic 8-Balls, just all kinds of really fun throwback stuff that we hope the fans enjoy as much as I have, and teaching our younger staff members about the ’80s has been fun too,” Larsen said.

Myndee Kay Larsen is the league’s Deputy Commissioner. She served as Interim Commissioner last fall following the retirement of Tom Douple.

“I think that we have an incredible staff of hard working and creative people, and I think it was really an opportunity for everybody to show our worth and what we do for the Summit League and I think that everyone has done a phenomenal job,” Larsen said.

“You move your mind from one topic to another topic, one conference to another conference,” Summit League Commissioner Elect Josh Fenton said.

Josh Fenton takes over as Summit League Commissioner on April 11th, when his tenure with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference ends. He has been serving as a special consultant since the start of 2022.

“I was individually reaching out to Athletic Directors, Presidents, Chancellors just to get a sense from each of them on where they stand, space and time, on the Summit League and give me any of their impressions regarding the league,” Fenton said.

And he’s ready for his first Summit League Basketball Championships.

“I think it’s going to be an electric atmosphere there in the PREMIER Center and it’ll be a showcase for what’s great about Summit League Basketball, so very much looking forward to it,” Fenton said.

The Summit League Championships start Saturday with a pair of women’s games, including top-seeded SDSU against Denver at 12:30, followed by #2 USD versus Western Illinois at 3:00. The top-seeded SDSU men open the evening session against Omaha at 6:00, while #5 USD plays Kansas City at 6:00 Sunday.