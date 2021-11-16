Eye on KELOLAND: A podcast about all things cyber

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – If you search for podcasts, you’ll find there is a wide variety of topics to choose from. There’s something for just about anybody. A new podcast at Dakota State University is highlighting all things cyber.

Each week you can find this group recording the interviews for DSU’s podcast called Cyberology.

“Cyberology is a podcast about all things cyber, all of the different fields that we’ve got in and around DSU and how they all kind of loopback into emerging computer, networking, and coding technologies,” podcast producer, Xander Morrison said.

The podcast first debuted last semester.

The idea for a podcast on campus came from strategic communications coordinator, Jen Burris.

“We are always looking for ways to showcase the amazing talent that we have on campus, both faculty and student, and we felt this was a great way to highlight our mission, the technology mission at DSU which is involved in all of our majors,” strategic communications coordinator, co-host Cyberology, Jen Burris said.

Burris also serves as a co-host, along with associate professor Gabe Mydland.

“Jen put out an invitation to all of us in the faculty, whoever would be interested in being part of the process, so I immediately responded because the technology and how it’s used across this campus, there are so many different applications and it’s so fascinating,” associate professor, college of education, co-host Cyberology, Gabe Mydland said.

Cyberology is a monthly podcast. The group has covered a wide variety of topics.

“We’ve got e-sports, artificial intelligence, the episode that’s coming out next is about game design, we’ve got one about how cyber relates to the medical field,” Morrison said.

Morrison, who is the podcast producer, is tasked with making sure the audio is ready for listeners.

“Getting all of the background noise out as much as possible, then I go through and listen to the whole thing and see if there are any big chunks that I would want to take out,” Morrison said. “The longest, most time-consuming part, is taking out all the ‘ahs,’ ‘ums,’ tongue clicks, people stuttering over their words.”

Cyberology isn’t just for those at Dakota State. It’s for anyone who wants to listen and learn more.

“We are still learning the metrics of how successful it is but we are getting regular downloads for each episode, they are continuing on, we even have listeners in other countries, Belgium, Israel, Egypt, different places, so that’s cool to see we have an international reach,” Burris said.

The group hopes this podcast can help people learn more about something that plays a huge role in our world today.

“It’s just such a big part of our lives these days, from our cell phones to the machines we sit in front of, to the machines that other people sit in front of, I just hope that it kind of broadens their understanding and piques their curiosity to maybe learn more about what technology can do and is doing,” Mydland said.

If you’d like to listen to the podcast, you can find it on apps including Apple and Spotify.