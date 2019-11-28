Eye On KELOLAND: A passion for volunteering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Volunteering can be a way to spend your free time and even a way to give back to your community. Three volunteers have been volunteering at REACH Literacy and have been able to serve over one thousand hours just this year.

You’ll find thousands of books throughout the Reach Literacy bookstore. But before these books make it to the shelves, it’s up to these volunteers to sort them and make sure everything goes to the right place.

“The hours that we put in, the three of us just really love it here and we believe in the mission of helping people learn to read and by having the bookstore and presenting it in the best possible way,” volunteer, Mary Kool said.

Mary Kool has volunteered for REACH since 2016.

“My son was graduating from high school and I was finishing up teaching so I thought I would it would be a good opportunity, and I started with tutoring and moved into the bookstore,” Kool said.

Kool, along with two other volunteers, Shaunna Bushee and Teresa Montoya have volunteered 1,200 hours combined this year.

“I come in two to three times a week depending on how much donations we get, and that’s my main volunteering part is the sorting, I also take care of any books requests we get, I keep that list current so that when we are sorting I know what we’re looking for,” volunteer, Shaunna Bushee said.

“It’s fun to be able to see the joy on someone’s face when they find a book they’ve been looking for,” volunteer, Teresa Montoya said.

These are just some of the organizations dedicated volunteers that help make everything go smoothly at the bookstore.

“At any given time the volunteers that work here they will help accept books that we get for donation, they spend a ton of time sorting books, they do inventory for us, they wait on customers, they give out teacher grants, they basically run the entire store,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

For these three volunteers, donating their time here was an easy choice.

“With the bookstore, I love it because it’s everything I’ve wanted because I love to read, I was a former English and reading teacher, and so I can talk about books to people and I can help with decorating around here, it’s all the stuff I love to do,” Kool said.

“It gives you a sense of purpose, I feel really proud to volunteer for the literacy part also just because it’s important to read and maybe help people who struggle to read so it’s very fulfilling for me,” Bushee said.

“For me I’ve always been passionate about reading and my mom taught my brother and I to read before we were in kindergarten and I can’t imagine a life where I couldn’t read every day,” Montoya said.

Executive director, Paige Carda says there are about 70 active volunteers at the bookstore. She says there are always opportunities to get involved.

Something these three say is worth your time.

“It’s a great way to get involved, if you only have a couple hours, we have one night where we work from 4 to 7 p.m. or Saturday’s, if you’re retired and you like books, this would be a good place to come and work,” Kool said.

“Sioux Falls has been my home since I was like one and a half and just being able to give back to the community that has been wonderful for me,” Montoya said.

“I just enjoy what I do so I don’t even think about it as even volunteering or work, it’s just something that I love to do,” Bushee said.

So next time you come to this bookstore, know devoted volunteers are here to help make it happen.

All three women also earned a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

