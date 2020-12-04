Eye on KELOLAND: A new face at the zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader at a popular attraction in KELOLAND.

Earlier this fall, a new CEO took over the reins at the Great Plains Zoo.

Becky Dewitz is saying hello to a lot of new faces these days.

The new CEO of the Great Plains Zoo most recently served as the director of the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota.

But she’s not in unfamiliar territory.

Dewitz is a South Dakota native and an SDSU grad.

“It feels like coming home,” Great Plains Zoo CEO Becky Dewitz said.

Dewitz started her new duties here at the Sioux Falls attraction at the end of October.

“Great Plains is a great zoo with a wonderful reputation. It is a larger zoo and there is a lot of opportunity to grow the zoo and develop the zoo to be a larger player in this region,” Dewitz said.

“There’s a lot of opportunities here and Becky brings a lot of skills that will help us take advantage of those opportunities at the Great Plains Zoo,” Zoological Society of Sioux Falls Chair Jeff Hugunin said.

Even though her former zoo is hundreds of miles away from her new workplace, the two attractions share some similarities.

“Both are great zoos. They’re both older zoos, and a lot of times when you have an older zoo there’s going to be aged infrastructure. And so at Roosevelt Park Zoo we took on some initiatives to address some of our older infrastructures and we recently completed a new tiger facility as well as a new lion exhibit and so it’s a great opportunity for me to bring that same kind of knowledge that I just learned with those two projects,” Dewitz said.

In fact, a campaign is underway right now to create a lion exhibit the Great Plains Zoo, which Dewitz says will be more like a habitat.

“Hearing their sound is a sound I was very lucky to hear at my former zoo. I do miss that sound, and so knowing that people in the community also miss that same sound, it’s an exciting opportunity to bring that back to the Sioux Falls community,” Dewitz said.

“She’s got some great perspective on that based on what she did at the Roosevelt Zoo,” Hugunin said.

Conservation is at the center of why Dewitz does this work.

“If we can be stewards of conservation and really protect the animals in their wild habitats that’s what it’s all about to me. You see that. You see that awe and inspiration in a child’s eye. You hear it in the guests when they’re walking around the zoo. By providing them that great quality zoo experience, helping to educate them, and impart that sense of empathy to save animals from extinction, that’s why I do what I do,” Dewitz said.

And now she’s in a new place with lots of new faces to get to work.

Dewitz says COVID-19 has taken a toll on operations at the zoo.

If you’d like to donate, click here.