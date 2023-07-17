SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you hit the dance floor and feel like you have two left feet, you’re not alone.

On a warm summer night in Sioux Falls, The Little Stone Church is hosting an activity far older than its 140 years — dance.

Lisa Myhre is leading a Salsa class and says learning to dance is easier than you might expect.

“Most people come in with something in their brain that says ‘this is going to be hard’, ‘I can’t do this’, and it’s just saying no, this is just like walking, walking to music,” Sioux Falls dance instructor Lisa Myhre said.

If Salsa isn’t your thing, Myhre has you covered.

“I teach Ballroom, Latin, Swing, I teach some Country and Line Dances, Wedding Dance,” Myhre said.

Myhre is most fond of West Coast Swing, but everybody starts somewhere.

“I’ve been dancing most all of my life. I always danced and did the typical thing that little kids do, jazz, tap, and a little bit of ballet,” Myhre said.

And she never lost that spring in her step.

“I used to run a coffee house and I was taking lessons in Minneapolis at the time and I would go back in the kitchen, I’d be dancing and teaching the employees — I owned the coffee house — the employees how to actually dance with a partner, so we were doing swing dancing instead of washing dishes, but we had a great time (laugh),” Myhre said.

“I don’t know how to quite break the news but she’s probably five notches above spectacular, and rising,” Sioux Falls resident Donn Hofmeister said.

Donn Hofmeister is a Veteran, serving in the Marines and Air Force, but is new to dancing at the ripe old age of…

“Too old (laugh),” Hofmeister said.

He’s dancing as a way to socialize.

“It’s a way of integrating with people and I’ve always been musical,” Hofmeister said.

And he’s not afraid to learn.

“I’ve been in Jitterbug and Swing, thinking I could bring back the golden youth of the 40’s,” Hofmeister said.

“My favorite dance is the Waltz, but I can also dance the Rumba, Salsa, Merengue, Tango,” Sioux Falls resident Dave Roetman said.

Dave Roetman started taking lessons 16 years ago.

“I needed to get out and do something. I thought that dancing would be a good thing to learn,” Roetman said.

He proved himself right and believes anyone can learn to dance.

“Everybody’s been where you’re at, everybody’s been the person that doesn’t know how to dance and they think everybody’s looking at them, but honestly they’re not, they’re looking at the really good dancers, like Lisa, trying to see what they’re doing,” Roetman said.

Roetman says Myhre is a skilled instructor.

“She’ll remember what level and what moves she’s taught you and what she’s not taught you, and she’ll take that knowledge, and every time you take a new lesson she’ll teach you something new,” Roetman said.

After learning at Arthur Murray in Minneapolis in 2005, Myhre has been teaching for nearly two decades but still takes the time to learn for herself.

“I was just in Phoenix at a West Coast Swing Dance convention and competition taking workshops, I did so many workshops and brought back a bunch of stuff, new knowledge for me and a lot of times I’m taking lessons where we’re not even dancing, we’re talking about kinetic energy or physics or how the body works,” Myhre said.

When Myhre isn’t dancing, she’s working at BronzeAge in Sioux Falls.

“A lot of the things I do at BronzeAge, which is inviting people in to learn about the bronze casting process, helping guide the workshops, that sort of parallels nicely with what I’m doing with dance, which is inviting people in to have an experience, to learn something,” Myhre said.

Myhre is currently working toward teaching most nights of the week, which means bouncing around the city, and she’s ok with that.

“Yeah, I’m kind of looking for a space, but I’m mostly I just want to be out there teaching wherever people are at,” Myhre said.

And teaching dance is a skill that will always be in demand.

“Whether it’s choreographed or just learning some simple steps, and a lot of people who want to go to a class reunion or a wedding or just want to have more fun in life it’s absolutely, it’s just absolutely a blast,” Myhre said.

Myhre even teaches a Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” class.

If you’re interested in attending any of Myhre’s classes…

Facebook: @danceballroomandstudio or @thrillerdancesiouxfalls

Email: lisaofdance@gmail.com or call: 605-759-7864