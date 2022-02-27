MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Madison Cyber Labs or MadLabs opened on Dakota State University’s campus in 2019.

In the building, you’ll find a collection of different research labs centered around cyber security.

Ashley Podhradsky is the vice president of research and economic development at DSU.

“When you look at the technology people use on a daily basis, their phone, their computers, their internet, they’re more secure because of the research that’s happening at DSU,” Podhradsky said.

Shengjie Xu is an assistant professor at DSU and the director of the Artificial Intelligence Lab.

“So I think so far what we are trying to do here is we want to make sure our existing security products can be more intelligent and more trustworthy, but at the same time many other AI applications could be trustworthy, lawful, and ethical in the future,” Xu said.

Recently, Xu and a student were working on predictive texting, researching how to make it more accurate and improve the user’s privacy.

In another part of the building, you’ll find Arica Kulm, the director of digital forensics services.

She helps several law enforcement agencies by extracting and analyzing data from devices for criminal investigations.

Meanwhile, DSU students and sisters Mariel and Annabelle Klosterman have been working on getting more people involved in cyber security and other tech-related areas.

The two started the Cyber Community Club, an outreach program for middle and high school students.

“When I was growing up we didn’t have anything like that and the only way you could get into technology was if you knew someone,” Mariel Klosterman said.

“It’s an ongoing year-round program that kids can be a part of and they can continue to grow their interest in technology,” Annabelle Klosterman said.

The program is housed at MadLabs, one of the many ways the facility is having an impact on life off of campus.

“Every aspect of our lives has a digital component, whether that’s health care, banking, your finances, academics, the way you ask Google for directions. Everything has a digital component, and so what we’re doing at DSU is we’re working to secure that and then also develop investigative techniques if someone misuses the technology,” Podhradsky said.

Podhradsky says cyber security research is growing across the globe.

And DSU is helping meet the need.

MadLabs is made up of 16 different labs with room to grow.

To find out how Dakota State University is planning to expand cyber research in South Dakota, click here.