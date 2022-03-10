SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Flashing emergency lights, sirens screaming through the streets; a raging fire will catch anyone’s attention.

KELOLAND News has covered plenty of them for a long time- so many fires through the decades, that you can notice how firefighting techniques and technology have changed through the years. We’ve been digging through our news vault and have uncovered footage of some of the biggest fires in Sioux Falls’ recent history.

Smoke and flames have led our newscasts for decades.

“A different world back then,” Eric Engberg of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

We invited Eric Engberg and Captain Grant Van Riesen of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to watch some of the fires KELOLAND News has covered going back to the 1960’s.

“I love seeing this old footage and how much Sioux Falls has grown,” Engberg said.

“Yeah, obviously a lot of these places don’t exist anymore,” Van Riesen said.

“Right,” Engberg said.

The footage shows just how dangerous battling a fire can be.

“Bailing out? Wow. Firefighters bailing out. Wow, look at that. It makes me cringe,” Van Riesen said.

Van Riesen and Engberg pointed out that the equipment used by firefighters back then, while state-of-the-art for the time, still put crews at risk.

“A lot of those guys got labeled as like ‘leather lungs,’ because they didn’t have air packs,” Van Riesen said.

“But nowadays, we spend a lot of time, energy, money ensuring for our safety, from the SCBA’s (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) that we wear, to our bunker gear for thermal injuries,” Engberg said.

Back then, the city could purchase a fire truck for what you’d spend on a high-end SUV today.

“Officer Wes Clark pointed out some of the features of the $50-thousand machine. We have automatic transmission.”

“Now, if we can get an engine for $50-thousand that’d be great. That would be great,” Van Riesen said.

Axes and other basic firefighting equipment will likely never become outdated.

“Just simple hand tools that I don’t think will ever leave the fire service just because of their functionality and I think there’s a lot of tradition goes with those tools,” Van Riesen said.

Our news crew covered a rescue high atop the downtown Holiday Inn. The only lifeline: a narrow, wooden ladder without modern attachments that safely tether the firefighter and the person they’re helping.

“The trucks we have today, I think they’re pretty easy to climb because they’ve got more safety features. But I don’t know if I would do that. Some brave souls there,” Van Riesen said.

Fortunately, it’s rare these days to see massive infernos like those which have flared up in the past. Fire Rescue credits stricter fire codes with making buildings much safer today.

“A lot of it is the codes that the city put into place requiring sprinklers, sprinkler systems in buildings. I hope not to see a fire like that. I mean, we like fighting fires, don’t get me wrong. But it’s so much safer and there’s more preventative stuff,” Van Riesen said.

Firefighters also credit the ongoing training they receive for helping keep the public safe. You can learn a lot from the past. And the legacy of successfully battling fierce flames through the years is sometimes accompanied by hard lessons learned.

“I would say don’t let history repeat itself,” Van Riesen said.

“There you go,” Engberg said.

Our coverage goes back to the days when diesel-powered fire trucks and foam were firefighting novelties.

The firefighters who watched the film and video also remarked how close our reporters and photographers were able to get to the flames back then, something they wouldn’t allow today.