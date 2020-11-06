Eye on KELOLAND: A different style of education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Meditation, self-love and embracing one’s culture: we’re not talking about a yoga class or new-age retreat. These are the principles used in a new primary school right here in Sioux Falls.

ACE Academy, or Accurate and Conscious Education, is using mindfulness and other practices to target the most disadvantaged students in order to open up new doors to learning.

The school has been providing an unconventional education to at-risk students and children of color.

“In the beginning, we heavily focused on affirmations, a lot of self-love, meditation, things like that to build up that self-esteem and then we can layer on the academics and what our expectations are as far as the actual schoolwork,” co-founder JJ Johnson said.

JJ Johnson and Chloe Clements, founders of ACE Academy, say they offer an all-inclusive, holistic style of learning for their 11 students.

“When you have a traditional schooling system, and not even just the public schools, the private schools are doing the same thing, they’re replicating the traditional, public-school model and placing it maybe in a faith-based organization, but it’s still the same type of system. We’re replacing that and giving holistic care to not only our students, but their families,” Clements said.

Along with academics, ACE Academy offers classes in yoga and meditation. They also provide mental health resources and case management services for the whole family when there are issues in the home.

“We’re really trying to better their whole support system and the system around the child because you can’t put a child in a system and then expect them to function when all of these things at home are going around. So when you can reduce barriers at home and reduce their barriers to maybe how they feel about themselves or behavior issues they might be having, then you can get to the academics. You can’t get to the academics when you have wall after wall after wall in front of the child,” Clements said.

But is this whole-person approach actually resulting in better academic results? Ace Academy says the proof is in recent testing of its youngest students.

“And what we found is that our kindergartners are testing above average but a majority of our elementary-aged kids are testing below their grade average. Which really just reaffirms why our program is important and why we wanted to start it in the first place,” Johnson said.

“Right, I definitely don’t think it’s a coincidence that we gather minority and at-risk youth, put them in an environment and then we saw consistently among literally, I think, every child this testing below grade average. I don’t think that that is a coincidence with statistics that show, repeatedly, that minority students do not fare well in public school systems,” Clements said.

Unlike most schools, these kids also learn much more about their own culture and black history.

“So during our community circle time, we’ll talk about someone that is of their same heritage that have done something great and we have a conversation around that. So I think the kids really look forward to that and I certainly do too and I’m learning right along with the kids everyday and it’s been really incredible for me,” Johnson says.

Instructors say they are also learning every day from their students.

“We think that every child comes with their own life experiences. They come with different experiences, they come with different knowledge and we’re constantly learning from the kids. It’s definitely a very reciprocal interaction,” Clements said.

After only a couple of months of school in the books, Johnson and Clements haves a vision they hope will revolutionize how kids learn.

“Having an enormous program that affects people globally, for me, is kind of what I’m envisioning. Taking this holistic and wellness education digitally and sharing this self-love. Especially within minorities and Black people, giving them an identity that they can feel proud of, I think, is going to be super impactful and life-changing for a lot of people,” Johnson said.

ACE Academy is a tuition-based school, but through donations they hope to one day make it tuition free.