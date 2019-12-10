Eye on KELOLAND: A choir for the community

Rick Carlson is the pastor at Prairie Hills Covenant Church on the east side of Sioux Falls, but that’s not the only hat he wears inside the place of worship.



He’s the music director of a new choir in town.



It’s called One Voice Community Choir.



“You don’t have to have high degrees or real big experience in music, but if you love to sing, and especially if you’ve had experience in a choir, you’re going to love it,” Choir Music Director Rick Carlson said.



Recruiting started over the summer.

The first rehearsal got underway in October.



“This being our first season there’s all kinds of things we just don’t know about where this is going to go other than we believe there’s not only going to be a first season, and a second, and a third,” Carlson said.



“One of my favorite parts about the choir is it’s such a warm environment when we have the rehearsals. It’s just a lot of love and kindness to each other,” Choir Technical Director David Bergan said.



There are about 70 choir members right now, and most are not Prairie Hills Covenant church members.



“That’s okay. That was actually the intent,” Carlson said.



It’s building more relationships in the community.



“I’ve met so many new people here. As pastor said, there’s a small percentage of Prairie Hills members and so a lot new individuals have come and joined the choir,” Choir Treasurer Kathy Halvorsen said.



There are several reasons John Bergan likes singing in the choir, including the harmonies



Being with other people is another highlight for the tenor.



“It’s a place where everyone can belong,” Choir Member John Bergan said.



“We want to make sure there’s an open door for anybody who loves to sing to be a part of us,” Carlson said.



And that door is still open.



Carlson says the choir is still recruiting members.



“What I see as One Voice Community Choir is a chance for people who don’t have an expression to have a place to serve, to sing,” Carlson said.



One Voice Community Choir has its first performance coming up at the end of March at the Washington Pavilion.

You can find event details on the choir’s Facebook page.

To find out how to join the choir, click here.



