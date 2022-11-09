SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO)– Holidays involving skulls and spirits likely have you thinking of Halloween. But those symbols also represent Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday tradition celebrated the first week of November.

For countries all over the world, November 1st marks the beginning of Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

“It’s a way to celebrate life and honor all the people that we loved when they were with us,” said Karina Hackworth, 5th grade teacher at Sonia Sotomayor.

Hackworth began preparing for the holiday at the end of October. Hackworth and others began with building the ofreda or altar which is used to display photos of the deceased and hold offerings for their return.

“It’s believed that the souls of the loved ones who passed away, can return for a night to visit their family, and enjoy all their ofrendas that are made especially for them. The ofrendas have food, drinks and we also celebrate with music, dances, and other things that they used to love when they were alive,” Hawkworth said.

1st grade teacher Patricia Martinez says Dia De Los Muertos is meant to be a colorful, joyful celebration to remember those who have died…

“It is one of the most important and beautiful celebrations that we have in Mexico because we can express all our cultural things, we can have many colors, we can have a lot of food, we can be with our relatives, remember all the beautiful things that we experience with people who are no longer with us,” Martinez said.

And a reminder that though family and friends pass on, they live on in the hearts of those they leave behind.

“For us, it represents the love we had for all the people who passed away, for all the people we remember with love, we have the belief that they come to visit us when it is the day of the dead,” Martinez said.

Many students at Sonia Sotomayor have celebrated the holiday before.

“I love Day of the Dead, it’s really fun to celebrate,” said Aliza Mathiesen, 5th grader.

And are excited to celebrate it again.

“I’m excited to learn more about Day of the Dead and celebrating and honoring our past relatives,” said Molly Kate Peterson, 5th grader.

Students say celebrations like this highlight the many diverse cultures of the world.

“I think it’s cool to learn about because it’s not the everyday holiday we have here,” Mathiesen said.

“Usually most kids unless their parents are from Mexico, they wouldn’t celebrate Day of the Dead. And it’s really fun to have a holiday where you can honor your past relatives because there’s not many like that, that people celebrate right now,” Peterson said.

Helping kids experience a different way of life is one of the many goals at Sonia Sotomayor.

“Our staff are from 11 different Spanish-speaking countries. So they provide this world view to our students we are immersed in, in Spanish traditions and cultures from all across the world,” Principal Tracy Vic said.

Vic has been part of the Spanish Immersion Program for the last 7 years. She says teaching with Spanish offers students a unique way of learning.

“We’re not just teaching students to be bilingual, we’re teaching them to be bi-literate as well, plus, also understanding a world view of the various cultures that are present in our community, and in our nation and around the world,” Vic said.

Giving students here in Sioux Falls the chance to experience the world, one offering at a time.

“Most people are used to the lifestyle that we have here. But in different countries, they have different traditions, they have different festivals, holidays, food. It’s really interesting to learn about more than what we just have here in South Dakota in the United States,” Peterson said.

This year Sonia Sotomayor was awarded the Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education. Sotomayor is one of 297 schools across the nation that hold this award for academic excellence.