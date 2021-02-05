Eye on KELOLAND: A brewing success

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Spearfish Brewing Company in the Black Hills is getting national recognition for its award winning beers.

“I think we’re lucky. We live in small communities, we’re ranchers, we’re an ag business and don’t have the opportunities where we live to experience a top rated brewery like this so this is exciting to get to come to Spearfish, in our own backyard basically,” Vanessa Hight, customer, said.

Vanessa Hight and her friends are vacationing in the area for a ski trip at Terry Peak.

“We opted not to ski today even though the weather is gorgeous. We decided to return to Spearfish Brewery because we had a great experience before,” Hight said.

The brewery opened three years ago.

“So February 2nd, 2018 was the day we opened our brewery. It’s been a great experience. We are a new brewery and a small brewery but we do have lots of years of experience,” Jon Marek, General Manager, said.

With their craft beers taking top awards at the 2020 U.S. Beer Open Championships, Spearfish Brewing Company recently ranked as one of the top ten breweries in the country.

“The U.S. Beer Open Championship, they bill themselves as the 3rd largest competition in the United States. Every year they are within the top 5 largest competitions. It’s held every year in Ohio. The grand national championship was Deschutes from Ben, Oregon and we are really honored to be named among that top ten,” Marek said.

The Adventurepants Double IPA and the fest beer won gold medals at the competition. Their Copper Midge Amber Lager won a silver.

“The most important thing for us was great quality, consistent beers. It’s great to have the awards and acknowledgment of the brewing community but from day one, this is really what we wanted to do,” Marek said.

Spearfish Brewing Company is a ten barrel brewhouse that serves a variety of 17 different beers.

Nathan Venner is the brewmaster and co-owner of the brewery. He says each of the beers is handcrafted right here in these barrels.

“We look at what they’ve been doing for hundreds and hundreds of years and we want to bring that experience to people when they are here in the Black Hills at Spearfish brewing company. That experience is the art behind the science,” Venner said.

While Venner says winning awards at the national championship is a great success, serving their guests a great experience is what’s most important.

“The quality of our service, the livelihood of our staff, our effort in contributing to the community is way more important than winning any award,” Venner said.

“It’s pretty cool to have a brewery like that in this town,” David Woodbury, customer, said.

David Woodbury likes to visit the brewery. He says for a small business to get national recognition is very unique.

“A small business owner myself, I definitely resonate with it. And it’s pretty amazing to have that as a component of our community,” Woodbury said.

Staff and customers of Spearfish Brewing Company says the business’ future looks bright.

“If you want a great experience come on out, and cheers, have a beer here,” Woodbury said.

Spearfish Brewing Company is expanding its beers to the Sioux Falls area on February 8th.