SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A college football game has served as the platform for an important fundraiser for a half-century.

The El Riad Shrine Football Game has been a date to circle on the Augustana schedule for 50 years.

“A couple of Augustana graduates got together with the football coach and just decided we want to partner with you and we want to bring Shriners to the game,” Shrine Football Game committee member Harland Danielsen said.

Harland Danielsen has been part of the Shrine Game committee for 25 years.

“We want members of the community to know that Shriners are involved in the community and that we’re trying to do good things for the community,” Danielsen said.

The Shrine Game isn’t your average fundraiser. The day includes a tailgate party and cookout, raffle prizes, and a special halftime presentation.

“It’s a celebration of the work they put in so that others can be served, so I think it just adds to the environment,” Augustana football head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

Jerry Olszewski is in his tenth season as Augustana head coach, and understands the importance of the El Riad Shrine.

“Our players get a message every year about the great work that Shriners Hospitals does. For those volunteers that put that on every year and raise the money to do the work that they’re doing sends a great message for our younger people about being a servant leader,” Olszewski said.

The players even have the opportunity to break bread with the Shriners prior to the season.

“We’ve had some great stories be shared about real life. Someday these guys are going to be husbands and fathers and living in the real world so for them to hear that it’s not always what you think it’s going to be, life’s adversity, it’s a message I think that resonates with our guys and they’re also then grateful for what they do have,” Olszewski said.

“We get to visit with them, they get to visit with us, they get to find out about the Shrine Game, why we have the Shrine Game,” Shrine Football Game committee member Scott Denney said.

Scott Denney joined the Shriners in 2010.

“All the money that is raised goes into our transportation fund or to the hospital directly,” Denney said.

He’s made 50 trips to the various Shriners Hospitals transporting patients and their families, and he’s not alone.

“We own several vans and we have drivers called Roadrunners that will deliver patients up to the hospitals,” Danielsen said. “The first time you go with them to the hospital, of course, the children and parents are nervous about going because they’re going to a hospital, with their children, and the second and third and multiple times after that they’re so comfortable because of the care that they get at the Shrine Hospitals,” Danielsen added.

Danielsen says three past patients will participate in Saturday’s festivities and has a short wish list for the Shrine Game.

“A win would be fantastic for the Augustana football program and we’re going to make some money, so that’s a win-win for everybody,” Danielsen said.

And it’s money that will help the Shriners assist families for generations to come.

“It’s just a celebration, a celebration of the pageantry that goes forward in really a 12-month effort every year that those individuals put together and then our part is winning the game so everybody walks home a happy experience. I just think it’s great and I hope it goes for another 100 years,” Olszewski said.

The 50th annual El Riad Shrine Football Game is Saturday and will feature Augustana and MSU-Mankato. Kickoff is set for 1:00. If you’re unable to attend, you can watch the game on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Black Hills.