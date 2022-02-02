SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 2022 comes with a big milestone for a downtown Sioux Falls business. Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry celebrates 120 years this year.

Thomas Faini got a start in jewelry when he was just a teenager.

“About 13 or 14 years old, I started working with my dad,” CEO and master jeweler, Thomas Faini said. “As I went through high school I had the opportunity to go to college for music and art, my dad asked me to come down and work at the shop and so I did and just kind of fell in love with it.”

He’s now the CEO and master jeweler at Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry.

Faini took over ownership of the business in 2018, but his history with the Bechtold family goes all the way back to 1950.

“Bechtold’s was my dad’s very first customer and so they maintained that relationship and friendship all the way through,” Faini said. “I had that relationship with the Bechtold family all those years, starting with Bud Bechtold, I didn’t know JH Bechtold, he’s the originator from 1902, so he was long gone before I came along, but Bud Bechtold was a great man, he died in 2002, I had the pleasure of working for him.”

While that is how Faini got involved in the business, the Bechtold family opened up their store in 1902 in Sioux Falls. Their first location was at 9th and Phillips.

“They originally moved from Duluth, Minnesota, moved here and started the jewelry store, and back in those days, the jewelers were also opticians, so I’ve got these compasses that have, advertising the very first glass crystal for glasses was cut right here at Bechtold Jewelry,” Faini said.

In 1947, the business moved down the street to its current location along Phillips Avenue.

“Bud Bechtold took it over as the second generation, and the third generation included the rest of the family, most of the family worked here,” Faini said.

The display cases in the store are original, making them also 120 years old. There are LED lights that were just installed in December.

Faini says the jewelry industry has changed over the years.

“There’s always trends, but chain stores came in to play, in the late 70s, into the 80s, and of course manufacturing went overseas, we have mostly stuff that we make here or vendors right here in the US,” Faini said.

But one thing has remained the same – and that’s the meaning behind jewelry.

“The emotions that go through this store on a daily basis, it’s full of relationships, it’s full of hugs, it’s full of tears, it’s full of joy,” Faini said.

Elizabeth Zokaites can agree with that statement. She’s worked here for a year and a half as a jewelry design consultant.

“Jewelry is all about making memories and so every time someone comes in they either have a story behind a piece that they need repaired or that they are remaking or they are buying so it’s pretty awesome that I get to help people with that,” jewelry design consultant, Elizabeth Zokaites said.

There aren’t too many businesses that can say they’ve had a spot in downtown Sioux Falls for 120 years. That’s why Faini says 2022 is a year for celebration.

Each month they will have different events to get everyone involved.

“For Valentine’s Day we are going to be giving out dozens of roses for purchases and somebody is going to get 120 roses, we are doing something special for March, it’s in the works, in April we are doing a 120 egg scavenger hunt,” Faini said.

“It’s a living history in Sioux Falls and I get to partake in that and we have such a creative atmosphere here, I really enjoy it,” Zokaites said.

Helping people make memories for over a century.

“We feel like we are part of the community and part of downtown Sioux Falls, so we are part of the history of the city now and so we take that responsibility pretty heavily so we make sure that we maintain that integrity that the Bechtold family always had and we make sure that we are going to continue that,” Faini said.

September 10th is the actual date for the 120th anniversary. Faini says he is working on a way to celebrate with the Bechtold family.