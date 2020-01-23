Eye on KELOLAND: 115 Years of sweet treats in Tyndall

TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — Taste of Home magazine recently named a small-town bakery the best in South Dakota. The shop’s sweet treats are something many people in the area can’t get enough of.

It’s just past 5 a.m. here in the southeastern town of Tyndall, South Dakota, and most of the population is probably still asleep. However, two business owners here have been up for quite a few hours already baking sweet treats for the Bon Homme County, and surrounding counties, to wake up to.

Since 1905, the sweet smell – and taste – of kolaches, kuchen, donuts and more have become a tradition in the Tyndall area. Carol Radack and her husband Ed are the fourth owners to take on that tradition. They’ve owned the bakery for 13 years.

“It’s an honor to be a part of that tradition,” Carol Radack, owner of the bakery said.

It’s not just the bakery that’s been passed down from owner to owner, it’s also what’s inside the sweet treats that makes the bakery popular.

“They are very old recipes that have been handed down and tested to be a good recipe, I guess,” Radack said.

Two treats the bakery is best known for are kuchen and kolaches, which are popular in southeastern South Dakota. But not everyone might know about these German and Czech delicacies.

“Kuchen is German and you start out with the sweet dough, you punch it in to a pan and then you fill it with pretty much whatever kind of fruit you want, then we put a custard base over the top and then sprinkle sugar and cinnamon,” Radack said.

While you may not find it at every bakery, the German cake is South Dakota’s state dessert.

“Kolaches, yeah, it starts with our sweet dough and we cut out the dough, then we just punch the middle down and put what kind of fruit. Right now we have seven different varieties that we do,” Radack said.

The couple puts in long hours at the bakery. At one in the morning the husband and wife start the process of rolling, cutting and frosting. Local high school and college students even come in before school to help them bake.

“I like doing the donuts in the morning with Ed, or glazing because it’s different than frosting so sometimes I get to do it if I have extra time,” employee Hannah Lindula said.

Five-and-a-half hours after the Radacks arrive at work, the doors of the bakery open for new and returning customers.

“They’re actually the best donuts I’ve ever had, they’re just baked fresh and I don’t know, they just taste way different than going to a bakery in Sioux Falls and all that stuff,” customer Deanna Neiman said.

“I’ve been coming here since I was really little with my grandma after church. I’ve always just kept coming here to pick up donuts, pretty much weekly, for the people at my work,” customer Cary Stainbrook said.

Carol says support from the community is what pushes them through the long, hard hours of baking.

“It’s the people that come in and appreciate us, that’s what keeps us going,” Radack said.

And it’s not even just Tyndall residents who consider the bakery a must-go for their desserts.

“We’ve had people that will come down off the interstate just to drive down and just eat at the bakery. We’ve had a family come up from Texas that put us on their vacation to-do spot to visit, and then we get from the surrounding communities,” Radack said.

And being named the best bakery in South Dakota by Taste of Home Magazine is the icing on the donut.

The Tyndall Bakery also makes cakes and cupcakes for any occasion. If you’d like to try the sweet treats straight from Tyndall yourself, call (605)-589-3372 to place an order.