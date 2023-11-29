SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the season of giving and many people just spent Tuesday donating to their favorite nonprofits during Giving Tuesday. But there are plenty of people here in KELOLAND who have made giving a big part of their lives all year long.

From answering phone calls…

“Everyone wants to know what we’re serving tonight for supper,” volunteer at The Banquet Sheila McGee said.

To sorting and delivering mail…

“There are 400 to 500 people receiving mail here. What we do is take it out, stamp it the date that we received it, put it in alphabetical order,” McGee said.

And helping anyone who comes to the door…

“People just walk in. A lady walked in today and said, ‘Do you have a Kleenex?’ ‘Yes, we have Kleenexs,’ then she told me her whole story. Just people who need to be seen as people,” McGee said.

It’s a mission that brings Shelia McGee back to the Banquet every Monday.

“I get here about quarter to 10; stay until 4:30,” McGee said.

A full workday for this 82-year-old retired missionary–time she’s donated every week for the past nine years.

“The best part is just meeting the people; it’s a reminder that we’re all here together. We all have needs,” McGee said.

This year, McGee has some needs of her own after losing her husband and volunteer partner this September.

“I missed two weeks when he was sick and passed,” McGee said.

But she came right back to continue serving on her own, continuing the life-long work she and her husband dedicated their lives to as missionaries serving people all over the world.

“That has been my whole life. To get out there and do something and change this world a little bit, even if it’s just at 8th and Indiana, not in Peru or Bolivia or anywhere else. Just here in our little piece of the world,” McGee said.

“Guatemala, Honduras, Ghana, east Indonesia, the Philippines,” Compassion International Sponsor Katie Roth said.

Roth and her family have made it their mission to help change the world one child at time.

“‘Would you ever consider sponsoring a child?’ She gives me this picture of this beautiful kid and I said, ‘Of course, yes,'” Roth said.

What started with sponsoring one child in 2013, quickly turned into something much bigger for the Roth family.

“Then you’re seeing more kids faces and kids waiting a long time for a sponsor. I think I sponsored seven that first year,” Roth said.

And even though the cost of sponsoring them has increased over the years…

“It initially was $32 per child per month; now it is $43 per month per child,” Roth said.

The Roths have not only continued sponsoring seven children for the past decade, they even added more.

“I added two more after our kids were born so now we have nine,” Roth said.

Nine kids from all over the world who get to go to school, get access to medical care and food for themselves and their families all because this Sioux Falls family continues to invest in their lives.

“For a child to know that somebody somewhere else loves them and cares about them and how that can completely change their lives and go on and do bigger and better things. That’s why I do this,” Roth said.

A heart for helping others that comes with a big monthly price tag.

“It’s right around $400 a month,” Roth said.

That’s on top of the other regular donations the Roth family makes to their church and other local charities in Sioux Falls.

“We’re just not getting coffees every day, or we’re choosing not to go out to lunch everyday. So there’s ways to find that money and make that difference that way,” Roth said.

Even as a mechanic and a sales rep raising two kids of their own, they still make investing in others a priority.

“I haven’t really thought about it. It just automatically comes out; it’s just part of our budget, so I don’t really think about how much money it is. I just think about the impact it’s making on those individual children and their families and thinking if I can do one small thing to help them then it’s worth it,” Roth said.

It’s the same reason McGee has made volunteering a priority in her life.

“Just to treat each person as they are, to see them. That’s the most important thing is that you see the person and that they feel seen,” McGee said.

Two KELOLAND women with a gift for seeing the needs of the people around them and making a small sacrifice of their finances and time to make sure other’s needs are met.

“I think that’s what the whole world is about.Giving of yourself, coming and just helping other people,” McGee said.

Over the past 10 years, the Roths have given more than $40,000 to support their compassion kids. And McGee has donated nearly 5,000 hours of her retirement to the Banquet and other area nonprofits.