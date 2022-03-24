SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 comes with a big milestone for the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls- as it celebrates 122 years of work in the community.

The goal of the Union Gospel Mission is to help people with their struggles and to help get them back on their own.

Last year Mark Knapp was a resident at the Mission.

“I was making wrong choices in life you know? I was drinking, drugging. Get job, lose job, couldn’t take care of my family, had to come to a shelter, put my family is a bad situation,” Mark Knapp, Employee at UGM, said.

He and his family stayed for a few months, while Knapp looked for work. With help and support from staff, he was able to turn things around.

“Finally got things right, started working holding a job, going to church, give my life to the lord surrender my will to him, got a place through the help of country, still have one” Knapp said.

Now he’s back at the Mission, not as a resident, but as an employee

“I wanna give back too, you know? I feel like, I know I can relate to people because I’ve been in the same situation as they have,” Knapp said.

Eric Weber is the executive director. He hired Knapp as a caseworker after seeing his dedication to changing his life. Knapp will be trained so he can provide the same help and support that he and his family received.

“We’re going to train him to help people because he’s been through the system, he knows he had to get a job, he had to get all his stuff in order, so he could create a better tomorrow for himself,” Weber said.

The Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls has been been in operation for 122 years. Providing food, shelter and different services to those less fortunate in the Sioux Falls community.

The Mission, dubbed “Noah’s ark” by staff, offers a home for men and women and children under the age of 12. Staff and volunteers serve more than 150,000 meals a year.

The Mission receives daily donations that are sorted by volunteers and then distributed to the two centers as well as the thrift shop on the main floor of the building.

In addition to church services, residents have access to services for drug addiction and mental health as well as programs like art therapy.

“Watching the healing that happened with so many individuals who come to us in crisis the trauma and drama that homelessness brings with it can be worked out, worked through in the vehicle of art,” Heather Craig, Director of Arts and Human Resources.

“We just want people to get better and so we try to help them in all aspects of their life,” Weber said.

And with his new job, Knapp hopes to help even more people see the success that he has.

“I want to see them succeed and get them out of the situation they are in because I’ve been there I can relate to them. I’d be honored to help somebody,” Knapp said.

