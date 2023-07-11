SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s been five years since the Siouxland Heritage Museums moved into their climate-controlled, storage building in northwest Sioux Falls. The Irene Hall Museum Resource Center officially opened in 2018 as a 30,000-square-foot warehouse for the many historic artifacts that tell the history of Minnehaha County and Sioux Falls. The resource center is already going through some growing pains.

Think of it as an attic for storing the past, only much, much larger than you’ll find on the upper level of any home.

“The building’s really working out very well,” Siouxland Heritage Museums Director Bill Hoskins said.

Five years ago, the Siouxland Heritage Museums moved some 110,000 artifacts into the brand-new Irene Hall Museum Resource Center. Since move-in day, an additional 10,000 items are now housed here.

“They’re artifacts that simply represent the stories about the community’s history,” Hoskins said.

Many of the new additions to the resource center include old photographs and documents.

“Manuscripts collections, maps, architectural drawings,” Hoskins said.

Another new addition is a chandelier from the Sioux Falls Coliseum.

“That hasn’t been up since the 1980s. So that’s a fun item to have,” Hoskins said.

The resource center preserves artifacts that cycle through the storage shelves on their way to the Old Courthouse Museum or the Pettigrew Home & Museum, before returning here.

“So those exhibits are up for a couple of years at a time, so stuff leaves this building, and goes on display there and then comes back after that exhibit ends and then we’ll take different artifacts over,” Registrar Adam Nyhaug said.

The resource center’s climate-control system strikes a delicate balance between just the right temperature and humidity to ensure safe storage for all the artifacts. But the staff says the building’s boiler system has proven to be, at times, temperamental.

“All the little challenges are just kind of the challenges you have in a new building. Half of it’s like teething of the mechanical systems,” Hoskins said.

Every week, people contact the resource center offering to donate family heirlooms and other items to the collection, but the staff is choosy about what they accept.

“We try and specify that it’s either from Sioux Falls or Minnehaha County, or the pretty close surrounding area, so if it’s somebody’s mother’s something from Nebraska or Iowa, we’ll try to source-out a local museum where they can donate those artifacts,” Registrar Adam Nyhaug said.

Even though the resource center is home to tens of thousands of items, there are still some artifacts in private collections that are on the staff’s wish list, including certain types of weapons.

“We have a large firearms collection, but there are certain types of firearms that we don’t have, that are sort of iconic in the history of Dakota or the region,” Hoskins said.

“We’re always looking for stuff from the local schools, too. We obviously have a lot of Washington High School band uniforms, cheerleading uniforms, sports stuff, but not the other local schools,” Nyhaug said.

The resource center has room to grow to handle plenty of new artifacts in the coming years. But that expansion would be upward, not outward.

“Whether we go from a 7-foot shelf to a 10-foot shelving in here, we’ve got up to 17 feet to go up to the lights, so that’s an option,” Hoskins said.

The ceiling’s the limit when it comes to storing the past in Sioux Falls.

The resource center is open to the public Tuesdays through Fridays from 1-5 p.m., or by appointment.

You can see a listing of all the artifacts kept in storage by visiting the Siouxland Heritage Museums’ website.