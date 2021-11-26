Equine therapy at McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drive by the McCrossan Boys Ranch off Interstate 90 and there’s one thing you’ll typically notice — the horses.

They’re much more than just a helping hand at the ranch, the horses play a key role in guiding residents to work through difficulties or obstacles they are facing.

Equine therapy is a form of group therapy where they use horses as partners.

“A lot of the kids that come here are strong, they’re big, they’re used to an argument or a fight and be able to push their way through some obstacles, but when you get with something that is 1,000-2,000 pounds, even the miniature ponies will teach them a lesson and being humble and realizing you can’t always muscle through things, learning to work together, and everything goes smoother when you have help and you have that relationship,” equine assistant Brianna Pederson said.

Coming up in Friday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will show you some of the activities the boys do with the horses and how the animals leave a lasting impact in their lives.