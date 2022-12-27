RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 44 years in law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, is saying goodbye to the role.

For just a couple more days, Sheriff Kevin Thom will finish his career after 12 years in the position.

“I was fortunate, I inherited a good organization. Sheriff Holloway built a strong foundation and we built on that foundation and had a lot of successes,” Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In his time as sheriff, Thom says there is a lot he is proud of. Including the Care Campus Initiative, which has been a place that people can go for detox, rehabilitation, and just a place to rest their heads.

“I think not just me, but our staff work really strongly together as a team. And we work with our community partners very well and because of that, there are good successes like the Care Campus. Which has been a model for people all over the country have toured it to learn how and why it works,” Sheriff Thom said.

Because law enforcement face traumatizing events, work long hours, and sometimes take work home with them, Sheriff Thom helped to introduce the Wellness Program.

“Our Wellness Program has allowed us to invest back into our staff. We have a front-row seat to life, we see people at their best and we see people at their worst so it is important that we take care of our staff that deal with that everyday and we have done that through our Wellness Program,” Sheriff Thom said.

Sheriff Thom admits the job wasn’t an easy one.

“There are always challenges, every job has its challenges whether it’s a staffing issue, a budgetary issue or a community issue of some sort, there are always lots of challenges. But we are fortunate, we have a very strong community support here and we don’t take that for granted because we go out and earn that every single day and because of that, it works us through those tough spots,” Sheriff Thom said.

From numerous cases and investigations to programs and opportunities for the department, Thom has been a part of a lot during his time as Sheriff.

Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller says he is proud to have worked closely with Thom.

“Kevin came in recognizing that the sheriff’s office had a lot of good things going on but he definitely put his touch on everything here,” sheriff-elect Brian Mueller said.

With a big role to play in Mueller’s future, he is taking the time to celebrate Sheriff Thom and all of his accomplishments.

“It’s been a good learning experience for me. I was a fairly young leader when he was promoted to sheriff and he exposed me to a lot of things that I hadn’t had exposure to and I will be forever grateful for that. He has made a lot of positive changes not only here in Pennington County but for law enforcement across the state of South Dakota,” Mueller said.

Long-time friend and Chief Deputy, Willie Whelchel, has been working with Sheriff Thom since he stepped into the position over a decade ago.

“I got to watch Kevin over last almost 30 years and what an impact he has made on the offices and agencies that he has worked for,” Chief Deputy Whelchel said.

And as the years have gone by, Whelchel says Sheriff Thom has remained an amazing leader to the Department.

“Here we are 12 years later, 3 terms into this obviously I’m still here and it’s been exciting,” Chief Deputy Whelchel said.

After his many years as Sheriff, Thom and his colleagues believe it’s only the end to one chapter.

“Sure he is going to close the chapter on what he is doing today but stay tuned. I would tell you that whatever Kevin desires to do or God puts on his heart, he is going to be successful,” Chief Deputy Whelchel said.

“Obviously I can’t do this job without the support of my spouse which I am thankful. My wife Gayle is very supportive and my family was always supportive and that is just a critical part of what we do here,” Sheriff Thom said.

Sheriff Kevin Thom will be succeeded by sheriff-elect Brian Mueller on January 3rd. Thom is excited to spend more time with his family when he retires.